Newcastle United vs Burnley: Team news

Rafa Benitez makes just the one change to the side that beat Huddersfield Town comfortably on Saturday as Javier Manquillo comes in for DeAndre Yedlin.

Newcastle United XI: Dubravka; Manquillo, Schar, Lascelles, Lejeune, Ritchie; Hayden, Longstaff; Perez, Rondon, Almiron

Burnley XI: Heaton; Bardsley, Mee, Tarkowski, Taylor; Berg Gudmundsson, Cork, McNeil, Hendrick; Barnes, Wood

Almiron with another chance to shine

Benitez gives Miguel Almiron a second start in four days as he goes in search of his first goal for the club.

The Paraguayan was electric on his home debut against Huddersfield but he will face a much tougher task against a physical Burnley side.

Benitez will be hoping Almiron offers a good balance between defence and counter-attacks as Newcastle's pace could really hurt the Clarets.

Tactical change in defence

Manquillo is preferred to regular right back Yedlin as he tries to get more height into his team.

A lot of teams have targeted the American this season by playing high balls over the top of Yedlin with some success.

Benitez will have seen this area of weakness and acknowledged Burnley would have done so with Chris Wood or Ashley Barnes likely to have pulled onto the defender.

The 'three amigos' look to kick on

If Newcastle are to score past a solid Burnley defence they will need their attacking trio to be on top form once again.

Nearly everything the Magpies do involves Salomon Rondon and Ayoze Perez which is why the two are the club's top goal scorers this season.

Perez, Rondon and Almiron will have to come up with some magic if they are to get past a resurgent Tom Heaton.

The two meetings between the sides at St James' Park have ended in draws which shows how close this fixture usually is and it will require something special for either side to get all three points.