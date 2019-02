Liverpool host Watford as they look to maintain their lead at the top of the Premier League, whilst Watford will aim to keep their Europa League hopes alive in hope of a shock result here.

The story behind the game

The Reds have been in a mixed patch of form recently, with only three wins since the turn of the new year. That being said, they have still only suffered one defeat across the entirety of the season - an away loss at title rivals Manchester City - and have maintained a near-perfect record at Anfield, with only two points dropped there all season. A goalless draw at the weekend against the other Manchester club followed another goalless draw in the Champions League at home against Bayern Munich.

Meanwhile, Watford have seemingly picked up their form once more - it's back-to-back wins for the Hornets, who made multiple club records last Friday following a 5-1 away win in Wales against Cardiff City. It's the biggest away win the side have recorded in the Premier League, whilst Gerard Deulofeu scored the Hertfordshire-based club's first ever hat-trick in the division. Watford have only lost one game since Boxing Day, and will be hoping that they can stun their opponents to keep that record going.

Embed from Getty Images

In terms of the two sides playing against each other, Liverpool have the overwhelmingly stronger record. The Merseyside club have recorded five wins from a possible seven against their opponents, and have won every game at Anfield comfortably so far - 2-0, 6-1 and 5-0 victories - and will be hoping for a similar story on Wednesday night.

The only games where Liverpool haven't won against the Hornets came in the first meeting between the two sides in the Premier League since Watford were promoted - a memorable 3-0 win for the Hornets at Vicarage Road which saw Odion Ighalo bag two goals - and a 3-3 draw, also in Hertfordshire, on the opening day of last season.

Team news

Jurgen Klopp is doubtful over whether Roberto Firmino will be ready to start for Watford's visit, however he is not yet ruling the Brazilian out following an injury he sustained in the side's 0-0 draw at Old Trafford.

Embed from Getty Images

Naby Keita has returned from illness, whilst Dejan Lovren is still out with an ongoing hamstring injury.

For Javi Gracia, only Kiko Femenia remains sidelined, with a full squad to choose from. However, it is more than likely that Gracia will stick with the same line-up that thrashed Cardiff on Friday.

Jose Holebas serves the final game of his two-match suspension having accumulated ten yellow cards so far this season.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Milner, Wijnaldum, Fabinho; Salah, Sturridge, Mane

Trent Alexander-Arnold will be expected to return to his standard position of right-back, allowing James Milner to return back to the midfield. Whether Klopp will risk Firmino is unknown - and if not, he may resort to playing Daniel Sturridge in his position instead.

Watford:

Foster; Janmaat, Cathcart, Mariappa, Masina; Hughes, Doucoure, Capoue, Pereyra; Deulofeu, Deeney

Gracia is likely to stick to the same line-up as the squad that faced Cardiff.

Key clash

Mohamed Salah vs Adam Masina

Premier League top-scorer Mohamed Salah will be hoping to add to his immense tally of six goals and one assist in his last three games against the visitors tomorrow night.

Salah scored his first Liverpool goal against Watford in the opening game of last season, and also scored his first Reds hat-trick against Watford later that season in Liverpool's 5-0 thrashing at Anfield - where the Egyptian scored 4.

In the previous games, Salah has managed to intimidate the Watford defence - so it will more likely be Salah vs the entire back-line. However, keeping in mind the defence's recent form, he may find it harder than he has done in those previous matches; and it will certainly be interesting to see.

Embed from Getty Images

The Managers' thoughts

Klopp was full of praise for Watford and did say that he didn't know what to expect from their visitors.

"Watford is a difficult one, they are on a good run and they have different styles of play," Klopp said, speaking to Sky Sports. "Against the top six they don't have a lot of possession but have a good counter-attacking threat, good from set pieces and second balls.

"It is different when they play other teams, they are much more proactive." The clear example here is their fourth goal against Cardiff, which included 26 passes before Troy Deeney rifled the ball into the net. He went on to say that the Reds need to be ready for both scenarios.

Embed from Getty Images

Gracia spoke about the fact that he doesn't have any targets for his side, saying, "Whether we are seventh, eighth, or any other position it doesn't change my feeling about the squad - we are a good squad, competing well."

He also spoke of the confidence emitting from him and the squad at this current time; "The main thing is trying to compete game-by-game and being focused on trying to get three points. That is our only focus at the moment but the team is in a good place with the confidence to compete with any team in the league."

Wednesday night could be a lot more interesting than most people may have thought previously, mainly down to the confidence Watford will hope to continue with following that 5-1 victory at the Cardiff City Stadium.