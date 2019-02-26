Huddersfield vs Wolves Live Stream Score Commentary in Premier League 2019 (0-0)
Follow live updates of this premier league fixture starting at 19:45
23' Wolves are still struggling to get into this game, but they have had more of the ball in the last few minutes.
18' Grant is looking very lively for Huddersfield. He has just had a shot from 20 yard that flew over the bar.
16' Moutinho delivers but nobody in a Wolves shirt can get on the end of it.
16' Johnny wins Wolves first corner of the game.
14' Huddersfield looking good so far. Wolves haven't had a sniff as yet.
10' Play is back underway and Boly is back on his feet
9' Boly is currently down receiving treatment. This could be an early problem for Wolves.
7' Nearly the opening goal there for Huddersfield who have started brightly this evening. Hogg strikes from 20 yards out. His shot is deflected wide by Willy Boly and it completely wrong foots Patricio in the Wolves goal but the ball spins wide of the goal.
5' Keeper Patricio punches the corner clear.
4' Eric Durm wins Huddersfield their first corner of the game on the left.
3' Early foul from Moutinho but other than that not much has happened so far.
Kick Off
1' Underway here in West Yorkshire.
The two teams are out and we are minutes away from kick off.
Wolves Starting XI
Patricio, Doherty, Bennett, Boly, Coady, Jonny, Dendoncker, Moutinho, Neves, Jimenez, Jota
Subs: Ruddy, Cavaleiro, Costa, Gibbs-White, Saiss, Vinagre, Traore
Huddersfield Starting XI
Lossl, Durm, Duhaney, Kongolo, Stankovic, Schindler, Hogg, Billing, Pritchard, Grant, Mounie
Subs: Hamer, Bacuna, Kachunga, Mooy, Lowe, Depoitre, Zanka
Team News
Alex Pritchard is back in contention for Huddersfield. There are concerns about Eric Durm however he is likely to make the squad. Isaac Mbenza, Danny Williams and Adama Diakhaby are not available for Town.
Wolves have no injury concerns.
Last time they met
Last time these two sides met, Hudderfield got their only away win of the season thanks to a double from Aaron Mooy. He scored in either half as Huddersfield climbed to 14th in the table, the highest they have got to during this season.
Recent Form
Huddersfield have lost their last five matches in all competitions, scoring only one goal in the process. This form has almost guaranteed their relegation into the Championship.
Wolves are unbeaten in their last five in all competitions thanks to that late penalty at the weekend. A point in this game will see them move into 7th place as Watford don't play until Wednesday.
Last Time Out
Huddersfield were beaten 2-0 by Newcastle United away from home last time out. Goals from Salomon Rondon and Ayoze Perez early in the second half gave Newcastle all three points.
Wolves picked up a point away at Bournemouth last time out thanks to a late penalty scored by Raul Jimenez. Josh King scored a penalty of his own in the first half, and then missed one late on to win the game for the home side.