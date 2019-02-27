Solskjaer enthuses about “quality finisher” Romelu Lukaku after brace against Palace

Romelu Lukaku has been hailed as a “quality finisher” by Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Belgian striker netted twice against Crystal Palace on Wednesday night to give the Reds a 3-1 win that keeps them in the top four.

Lukaku has been in poor form for much of the season and has been one player that has struggled even since Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho as manager in late December.

Lukaku’s first goals for six weeks

After missing an early sitter, Lukaku struck twice either side of half-time with two fantastic finishes and Solskjaer was delighted with his display.

“It was some great finishing by Rom,” Solskjaer said.

“He’s always working on his finishing. He was through the middle today and we created chances for him. I’m very pleased for him because he’s a quality finisher.“

Lukaku hasn’t been on the scoresheet for more than a month and Solskjaer attributed that to the form of Marcus Rashford.

Lukaku suffered from Rashford’s good form

“He’s done loads of running and had a different role [in the last few weeks] because of Rashford’s form,” the Norwegian explained.

“He’s played wide right or wide left and with the injury, he took the chance.

“He’s a professional boy. He’s a good boy. He’s great to have in and around the place and he’s always happy.”

United need Lukaku to find his form and put in more displays similar to that against Palace. Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial are both injured while Alexis Sanchez has been inconsistent and unproductive.

Marcus Rashford came off the bench against Palace but could be fit for Saturday’s match against Southampton. Lukaku will almost certainly start once more at the weekend at Old Trafford after his midweek brace.