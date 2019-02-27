Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Stream Score Commentary in Premier League 2018/19
Follow text commentary of Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur live score in the Premier League. Kick off is set for 20:00 pm GMT.
Pochettino also spoke about Chelsea's ability:
"We are going to play a very good team with an amazing squad and players, capable to play and of course I don't think they are going to be tired or in a different way.
"It's going to be a tough game and they are going to be good because it's a derby and in front of their fans. For sure it's such an important game for them too," he said.
Ahead of the game, Sarri spoke about his goalkeeper situation:
"I have to decide [if he will play], maybe yes, maybe not," Sarri said.
"He made a really big mistake. For me it's finished."
"I spoke with Kepa. Then we spoke altogether because he said sorry to the technical staff, but it was not enough," he said.
Harry Kane is expected to start despite having just returned from injury but Eric Dier will miss the game through illness.
As for Spurs, Dele Alli remains out. The 22-year-old has an excellent record against Chelsea having scored five goals in his last four league games against the Blues.
Chelsea do not have any fresh injury concerns.
Team news
Chelsea's main team news comes from the situation between Kepa Arrizabalaga and his manager. After refusing to be substituted in the final Kepa may find himself sat on the bench against Spurs.
The London rivals have already met three times this season. Tottenham enjoyed a 3-1 victory in the league meeting in November as Heung-min Son and Harry Kane put the Blues to the sword. However, in the Carabao Cup, the Blues edged the semi-final through a penalty shootout.
Chelsea's struggle continues after an embarrassing defeat to City. The result was not embarrassing but the events which took place between Kepa Arrizabalaga and Maurizio Sarri left a dark cloud over the Blues.
Spurs have done exceptionally well in recent weeks in the absence of their main man, Harry Kane. However, the England captain's return to the squad on fitness was not enough to see Spurs clinch all three points.
Both sides go into the game on the back of a weekend to forget. Chelsea suffered penalty shootout heartbreak in the Carabao Cup final against Manchester City. Meanwhile, Spurs had their title hopes ended by league strugglers, Burnley.