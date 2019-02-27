Mauricio Pochettino accepts FA charge after Mike Dean confrontation

Mauricio Pochettino has been charged following his run-in with referee Mike Dean after Tottenham Hotspur's 2-1 defeat to Burnley.

The Spurs boss was caught up in an argument with Dean after the game when it appeared the official said something to Pochettino which provoked a fiery response.

A charge of improper conduct from the FA has been sanctioned against Pochettino.

Pochettino accepts charge

Following the game, Pochettino admitted he allowed his emotions to get the better of him in the post-match events.

"It is not the way to behave," said Pochettino.

It appeared that Dean said something to Pochettino and his staff as they were walking away which caused the management staff to react in the way they did.

"Watching my behaviour afterwards on video, I need to accept the charge from the FA. I need to apologise to Mike Dean, I cannot behave in that way.

"My behaviour was public and now I want to apologise in a public way. I need to apologise to him and all of the officials," he added.

However, Pochettino would not reveal what Dean said.

"No, all that happened on the pitch stays on there," he said. "I think that is the most important, we need to accept that we are with our emotion.

"For me, it's not important, I don't take it personally. When your heart rate is so high you need to be careful how you take words. All that happened on the pitch, I'll never translate off it," the 46-year-old said.

Dean dropped

Following Saturday's events, Dean has been dropped from Spurs' clash on Wednesday against Chelsea.

Dean was due to be the fourth official for the London derby but the FA have removed 50-year-old from his post.

Spurs also conceded their first goal from a corner which appeared to be incorrectly awarded after deflecting off a Burnley player last.