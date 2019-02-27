Manchester City vs West Ham United Live Stream Score Commentary in Premier League 2019
Follow live from the Etihad Stadium where Manchester City host West Ham United in the Premier League. Kick-off 20:00 GMT.

Back closer to kick-off
I'll be back before kick-off to provide you with more updates from the Etihad, including team news from 19:00 GMT. 
History favours City
Despite Pellegrini's side having caused a few shock results this season, with the Hammers taking points off Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool already this season, the odds seem stacked against them in this one.

The Irons have lost their last six encounters with City, including a 4-0 humiliation at the London Stadium earlier this season, surely meaning City will be very confident ahead of this one.

Predicted XI's
Man City predicted XI: Ederson; Danilo, Otamendi, Kompany, Zinchenko; David Silva, De Bruyne, Gundogan; Sterling, Aguero, Sane.

West Ham predicted XI: Fabianski; Fredericks, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Noble, Rice; Antonio, Snodgrass, Felipe Anderson; Arnautovic.

Irons defensively vulnerable
The Hammers are likely to be without Fabian BalbuenaJack Wilshere and Winston Reid ahead of this one, meaning Pellegrini could prove even more worried about the threat that City have going forward.

Despite having fewer injury concerns than City, the Londoners will also still be massive underdogs, simply due to the strength in depth of the champions.

City injury woes
This weekend, City were crowned champions of the Carabao Cup, as they beat Chelsea to claim their first silverware of the season.

However, this victory came at a cost. 

Fernandinho and Ayermic Laporte have been key figures in Pep Guardiola's side, although both had to be substituted in the final, making them doubtful for this encounter.

Gabriel Jesus and  John Stones were also both absentees from City's Wembley squad, whilst Claudio Bravo and Benjamin Mendy remain long-term absentees for the Blues. 

Pellegrini returns
Manuel Pellegrini was sacked by City back in 2016, although remains popular with the Mancunian fans after leading them to their second Premier League title back in 2014.

This will be the Chilean's first return to the Etihad, and he will undoubtedly receive a roaring reception.

Welcome
Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live stream score commentary of Manchester City vs West Ham United. I'm Alan Rzepa and I'll be taking you through the action as it unfolds at the Etihad.
VAVEL Logo