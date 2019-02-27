Manchester City vs West Ham United Live Stream Score Commentary in Premier League 2019
Follow live from the Etihad Stadium where Manchester City host West Ham United in the Premier League. Kick-off 20:00 GMT.
The Irons have lost their last six encounters with City, including a 4-0 humiliation at the London Stadium earlier this season, surely meaning City will be very confident ahead of this one.
West Ham predicted XI: Fabianski; Fredericks, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Noble, Rice; Antonio, Snodgrass, Felipe Anderson; Arnautovic.
Despite having fewer injury concerns than City, the Londoners will also still be massive underdogs, simply due to the strength in depth of the champions.
However, this victory came at a cost.
Fernandinho and Ayermic Laporte have been key figures in Pep Guardiola's side, although both had to be substituted in the final, making them doubtful for this encounter.
Gabriel Jesus and John Stones were also both absentees from City's Wembley squad, whilst Claudio Bravo and Benjamin Mendy remain long-term absentees for the Blues.
This will be the Chilean's first return to the Etihad, and he will undoubtedly receive a roaring reception.