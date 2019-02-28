The Warm Down: Chelsea pile on the blues for Spurs with the north-London derby on the horizon

Chelsea cruised to a 2-0 victory over a toothless Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night.

It was by no means one of the better meeting between the two sides but the Blues eased past a gutless Spurs performance.

The defeat should worry the Spurs faithful due to the nature of the display from their players.

Gutless Spurs

A London derby between these two sides is normally an intense and aggressive affair, however, this was everything but.

One month ago, Spurs travelled to Stamford Bridge in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final with a depleted side - many expected Spurs to roll over but they didn't.

Yet on Wednesday with a nearly complete squad Spurs simply did not show the passion needed to win a derby.

It was probably one of the worst performances under Mauricio Pochettino with Spurs failing to even lodge a shot on target.

When the Lilywhites suffered defeat last month to the Blues they went out as valiant losers but Wednesday's performance left them as anything but valiant.

Chelsea prevail

After a challenging week for Chelsea following the well-publicised bust-up between Maurizio Sarri and Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Ahead of the game it was a Club in crisis against a Spurs side who had fared well since the turn of the year in the league.

However, because of Tottenham's toothless performance, the Blues did not have to play particularly well.

A moment of brilliance from Pedro put them ahead before Kieran Trippier doubled their lead with a disastrous own goal.

The victory has pulled Sarri's men back into the race for top-four and should they win their game in hand they will move level on points with Arsenal.

What now for Spurs?

Well, any remaining hope of lifting the title has well and truly been wiped away for Spurs.

Now a place in the top-four is all they can focus on in the league.

With their north-London rivals Arsenal visiting on Saturday the Lilywhites could see what was a healthy lead on their rivals be reduced to just one point.

Should Pochettino's men lose on Saturday then a place in next season's Champions League will seriously come under scrutiny with away games to Liverpool and Manchester City both to come.