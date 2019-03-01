Roberto Firmino's fitness to go to the wire ahead of Merseyside Derby

Jurgen Klopp provided an update on Roberto Firmino's injury after the Brazilian missed out in Wednesday's 5-0 thumping against Watford.



The Liverpool striker appeared to awkwardly roll his ankle in the 0-0 clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford last weekend and it appears his fitness will once again go to the wire ahead of a trip to Everton on Sunday afternoon.

Klopp issues fitness update on Firmino

Although it remains to be seen whether he can take any part in the Merseyside Derby, Klopp was in positive spirits about the recuperation of his star striker.



Indeed, the Reds boss praised the attitude of the Brazilian, suggesting that had it been any other player, it's unlikely they'd be so far along and in contention to play.



"Bobby was outside running. We will see how he reacts. He's very positive - that's Bobby's nature. It looks really good but I don't know if he will be ready."

Should Firmino miss out on Sunday, the news still comes as a huge boost ahead of a pivotal run of fixtures for Liverpool. With ten games to go and just one point separating them from Manchester City, getting Firmino back to full fitness and on the pitch will be paramount.

How could Liverpool setup if Firmino remains side-lined?

With the Brazilian's availability touch and go, it's fruitful to consider just how Liverpool could approach Sunday's monumental derby in his absence.

Wednesday's full-proof performance against Watford will have undoubtedly please Klopp, issuing the perfect response to those who suggested a mundane draw at Old Trafford was the latest slip-up in the club's title bid. Key to the 5-0 rout was the unusual role of Sadio Mane, who was tasked with playing directly through the middle, either side of Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi.

Albeit unconventional, the results proved spectacular as the Senegalese international notched two first-half goals, the second of which was an audacious back-heel chip over the on-rushing Ben Foster. Thus, it's likely that Sunday's game would see Liverpool set up in a similar format, with Xherdan Shaqiri offering an alternative option to Divock Origi should Klopp want to go with a more natural wide man.