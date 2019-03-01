A.F.C. Bournemouth vs Manchester City Live Stream Score Commentary in the Premier League 2018/19
Raheem Sterling and Tyrone Mings go head-to-head in the teams' last meeting. (Photo: Getty Images/Chloe Knott)

A.F.C. Bournemouth vs Manchester City Live Stream Score Commentary in the Premier League 2018/19

Live commentary of AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester City in the Premier League

josh-lees
Josh Lees
Live Loader
Full auto refresh in 60
VAVEL Live SmallLive Match
Make sure to tune in around an hour before kick off for the latest team news and starting XI's hot off the press!
Manchester City Team News
City are also set for a boost of their own as John Stones and Gabriel Jesus are set to return from injury, whilst full back, Benjamin Mendy could also return from his lengthy injury after being named on the bench in Wednesday's win over West Ham.

Despite this, Fernandinho and Aymeric Laporte are set to miss the clash after picking up injuries in last Sunday's Carabao Cup final over Chelsea.

Bournemouth Team News
Bournemouth could be set to receive a massive boost for tomorrow's clash as star front man, Callum Wilson is tipped for a return after six weeks out with a knee injury.

David Brooks could also make his first appearance since picking up an ankle injury after featuring as unused sub in Wednesday's defeat, However Jefferson Lerma is suspended and Steve Cook and Junior Stanislas remain on the sidelines due to injury.

Recent Form
Form wise, Eddie Howe's side have struggled in recent weeks after recording three wins in their last four, and also being without a win in that time.


For City it's been quite the opposite, as Pep's men have recorded seven wins in a row since their freak defeat away at Newcastle back in January (their only defeat in 2019).


Last time they met...
The last time the two sides locked horns resulted in a victory for Guardiola's side as they ran out 3-1 winners in Manchester back in December.

Despite leveling the game up through Callum Wilson after Bernardo Silva opened the scoring early on, the Cherries were unable to hold on as second half goals from Raheem Sterling and Ilkay Gundogan gave the Blues the three points.

Last time out...
It was an evening to forget for Bournemouth in their last outing as they fell to a 5-1 drubbing away to Arsenal at the Emirates on Wednesday night.

City picked up a victory in their last clash as they defeated West Ham 1-0 at the Etihad thanks to a second half Sergio Aguero penatly

WELCOME!
Hello and welcome to VAVEL's live commentary of AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester City in the Premier League. I'm Josh Lees and I'll be your commentator for the clash at the Vitality Stadium!
VAVEL Logo