A.F.C. Bournemouth vs Manchester City Live Stream Score Commentary in the Premier League 2018/19
Despite this, Fernandinho and Aymeric Laporte are set to miss the clash after picking up injuries in last Sunday's Carabao Cup final over Chelsea.
David Brooks could also make his first appearance since picking up an ankle injury after featuring as unused sub in Wednesday's defeat, However Jefferson Lerma is suspended and Steve Cook and Junior Stanislas remain on the sidelines due to injury.
For City it's been quite the opposite, as Pep's men have recorded seven wins in a row since their freak defeat away at Newcastle back in January (their only defeat in 2019).
Despite leveling the game up through Callum Wilson after Bernardo Silva opened the scoring early on, the Cherries were unable to hold on as second half goals from Raheem Sterling and Ilkay Gundogan gave the Blues the three points.
City picked up a victory in their last clash as they defeated West Ham 1-0 at the Etihad thanks to a second half Sergio Aguero penatly