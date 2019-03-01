Pochettino "not afraid" despite Spurs' recent slip up

Mauricio Pochettino has said he is "not afraid" of his side's season falling apart following back-to-back Premier League defeats.

The Argentine spoke following Tottenham Hotspur's 2-0 defeat against Chelsea.

Spurs face their north London rivals, Arsenal on Saturday in a crunch game in their race for a top four spot.

Not afraid

Spurs capitulated against the Blues on Wednesday in a dreadful performance from Pochettino's men.

However, the 46-year-old boss remains confident his side will make up one of the Champions League spots.

"Why careful? I am not afraid. I have freedom in my mind, I have the same feeling I had before," he said.

A third consecutive defeat on Saturday would reduce what was a healthy lead on the Gunners to just one point.

"If people are scared now about the top four, that is football. It's a massive business for sure but we need to enjoy it, playing football.

"If we are capable of finishing in the top four in end, because after two defeats, maybe there's a feeling we're not there or we're not contenders, we need to keep going and try to be ready for the next game. But it's not a drama, eh?" Pochettino added.

NLD next up

Up next for Spurs is the most important fixture on the calendar for the supporters, Arsenal.

Despite the recent poor form, Pochettino does not believe there is more pressure on his side.

"Today Chelsea and Arsenal are the same level in terms of rivalry. When we are playing Fulham, Watford, West Ham, Arsenal, Chelsea... they're all London derbies," he said.

Spurs tasted defeat last time the two sides met in the league back in December in a 4-2 loss.

"Of course we are going to try and win the game because it's so important for the fans.

"But today was so important for the fans and Burnley was important for the fans too.

"For the fans all the games are important. Of course the rivalry is so important because of the history, but every game, for us, is so important and the next one against Arsenal will be important," Pochettino added.

Now or never

With arguably the most important game of their season on the horizon Pochettino has said he feels this is just another game.

"I don't care about the pressure to play against Arsenal, Chelsea or Burnley. It's the same feeling for me," he said.

"We need to be ready to compete and give our best. If we can win on Saturday, I'll be more than happy.

"If we don't win, I'll be as disappointed as I am now and as I was against Burnley," Poch finalised.