Sokratis insists Arsenal content with a point after north London derby drama

Arsenal defender Sokratis says his side's 1-1 draw with archrivals Spurs does not feel like a defeat, even after they squandered a chance to win the game from the penalty spot.

The Gunners snatched the lead early in the hotly-anticipated clash when Aaron Ramsey coolly rounded Hugo Lloris to complete a rapid counter-attack.

They looked on course to hold on for a sweet victory, only for referee Anthony Taylor to award the hosts a penalty when Harry Kane, whom replays showed to be slightly offside, was sent tumbling the area.

Kane duly converted, but Arsenal had a golden opportunity to reclaim the lead after Pierre Emerick-Aubemeyang was fouled in the other penalty area.

Lloris was able to save a tame effort, though, before Jan Vertonghen heroically denied Aubameyang's follow-up.

In such circumstances, Arsenal cannot help but rue a missed opportunity, particularly given the intensity of the top-four battle.

But Sokratis is keen to swiftly move on from the disappointment.

"We had a lot of chances, we had the penalty at the end but what we always say, we win together and we lose together so I am very happy with this point and we look for the next three points," he said.

"[Kane] was offside but I think this penalty is a little bit much, but what can we say? It is one point we are happy with that."

A man of the match performance

Sokratis was the recipient of the official man of the match award after a diligent, battling display in the heart of the Arsenal defence.

The Greek international frustrated Kane for much of the contest.

Asked about the accolade, he was keen to focus on the team's positive execution of its gameplan.

"It was the second time that I have played in a north London derby. I think we played good, we had a good plan, and in the end we lost points but football is like this and we have to go in front like we played today better."

Praise for Leno

Sokratis also hailed 'keeper Bernd Leno, who produced a spectacular, and crucial, double save to deny first Christian Eriksen and then Moussa Sissoko at the end of the first half.

"Leno is a very good goalkeeper and we are very happy to have him here."

For Leno and his defence, however, the wait for a first clean sheet on the road goes on.