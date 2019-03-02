Knockaert and Andone glad to get the three points

Both Anthony Knockaert and Florin Andone were delighted with the three points as Brighton beat Huddersfield Town 1-0, at The Amex.

The pair combined with Andone heading Knockaert's cross into the top right corner.

Knockaert relieved to get the points

Knockaert was massively relieved that Brighton got the three points are having so many chances: "Obviously we were pushing and when you score first, you know it’s up to us to keep the result.

"Either you score another one or keep the result and it was a massive win today.”

The French winger also spoke about his performances after making his second consecutive start: “I think I have played really well on Tuesday and could have scored, but Kasper Schmeichel made a great save. I think I feel good and it is really good to be back in the team.”

Andone used to the pressure of a relegation battle

Andone was not fazed by the pressure of the game today having been involved in relegations battles over in Spain: “I'm used to that, with Cordoba we had problems with relegation for two seasons in a row.

"This is not new for me, it is normal as I'm used to playing in the last positions in the table and for me it is one victory more so it is important for us. But I think have valuable experience as I have played a lot of games with that pressure.”

The striker dedicated his goal to his mother who is over here visiting him for a few days: “It's good energy for me. It brings me the good luck and this goal is for her.”