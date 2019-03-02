Brendan Rodgers admits his Celtic departure came at the wrong time  

Leicester City confirmed Brendan Rodgers as their new manager on Tuesday and as expected the news wasn't taken too well by the Celtic supporters.

Celtic's fury

Rodgers' departure from the club mid-way through the campaign angered Celtic fans who held up banners on Wednesday at their game at Hearts which read "Never a Celt, always a fraud" as well as "You traded immortality for mediocrity."

Celtic have gone on to appoint former manager Neil Lennon as interim manager and his side ran out 2-1 winners at Hearts which sees them maintain their eight point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

Rodgers has admitted that the move to Leicester came at the wrong time, but it was a job too good to turn down.

“If I was making the decision emotionally, with my heart, I’d never leave Celtic."

Rodgers continued via the Telegraph: "But I’m in a career where there’s certain challenges that will come up for you.

"I felt that after nearly three years at Celtic, where we won seven trophies and created a mindset that was about winning, I had to make a decision. And, unfortunately, it was probably not the right timing.

“The ideal time would have been the summer, but I had a decision I had to make very quickly. This opportunity to come to a club like Leicester wasn’t going to wait. Having spoken to the owner and the people here, and looking closely at the structure and the possibilities, it was a wonderful opportunity.”

Rodgers would've been happy with what he saw on Tuesday night from the stands as he saw his new Leicester side run out 2-1 winners at home to Brighton to push away any relegation battle fears. His first game in charge will be in front of the Sky Sports cameras on Sunday as his side travel away to Watford.