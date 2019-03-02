Pep Guardiola lauds Bournemouth victory as 'one of the best performances we've ever played'

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is not a figure to hide from letting his emotions well known. This became even more obvious when referee Kevin Friend blew for full-time and the City boss jumped to his feet punching the air - his face full of glee.

However, in his post-match comments, the Premier League winning manager believed his players left him relaxed in the opening moments against AFC Bournemouth despite the match on a knife edge for large exchanges.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager could not speak highly enough of his outstanding squad and commemorated his team following the Blues 1-0 win in the south coast that temporarily moves them back the Premier League summit with Liverpool awaiting a Merseyside derby with Everton.

"When they play the way they play, I am calm," he said.

"They can score a goal from a throw-in or a position but they know that I never regret this situation.

"I regret when we forgot to play and defend and run backwards against Newcastle and after that we are in trouble but the game was like this.

"I know how difficult it is to attack 11 players. Long balls to winger and [Josh] King and that's all, all the time 11 players back, back, back - it's not easy but we found the space. They want one mistake to punish you and we didn't concede it. We read exactly what we should do, that's why we deserved the victory."

"We played incredible"

The Spaniard has seen his fair share success in his managerial folklore of triumphs that include two Champions Leagues, three La Liga titles, three Bundesliga's, two Carabao Cups and of course the Premier League which has of course seen it's fair share of memorable wins.

In his three seasons at Manchester City, the 48-year-old manager has overcome some outstanding victories for the Citizens, a Champions League triumph over his former club Barca, Premier League humblings of Arsenal and Chelsea as well as a titanic title bout clash with Liverpool.

However, there are few games that Guardiola has lauded as highly as this one at the Vitality Stadium where his team enjoyed 82 per cent of the ball and were ruthless to limit the hosts to zero shots at goal.

"We played incredible. We made one of the best performances we ever played," Guardiola said.

"Attacking 11 players in the box, we didn't concede one shot on target. These players are committed for set pieces defensively, throw ins, corners, second balls.

"Every time we lost the ball there were three or four guys going back to recover the ball. It's not easy. They were incredibly organised with 11 men in the box and no spaces, and we found them and created a lot of chances.

"I don't know what's going to happen at the end of the season but these players deserve my admiration and respect. It is incredible how good they played today.

"It was the same against West Ham. We had four chances in the first six minutes and if we had scored things would have been different but they were focused. West Ham had one shot on target, [Bournemouth] had no shots on target. We always created more than the opponent and the way they help each other, the way we play, is fantastic."