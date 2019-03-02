Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hails late victory against Southampton as "like the old days"

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has claimed that Manchester United's dramatic weekend win against Southampton continues the club's tradition of late comebacks.

The Norwegian interim manager did admit that he would have preferred a comfortable victory rather than requiring an 89th-minute winner from Romelu Lukaku, but Solskjaer was effervescent as ever in his post-match press conference.

His side moved into the top four with the 3-2 win at Old Trafford and now sit one point ahead of Arsenal.

United snatched late victory

"The manner of it was like the old days," Solskjaer told reporters after the game.

"I’ve been part of that so many times myself and I'm so pleased for the boys that they managed to claw three points out of this game."

United were poor in the first half and looked off-colour despite coming into the game off the back of a superb 3-1 win at Crystal Palace in midweek.

Southampton took the lead thanks to a sweet strike from Yan Valery and Solskjaer revealed what he told his players at half-time.

Solskjaer urged half-time urgency

"We spoke about at half-time about just getting some more urgency, getting the ball in the box, playing forward," Solskjaer explained.

"The Stretford End will suck that ball in for you. We felt that that’s just part of this club and this history.

"The dressing room is bouncing. This club has had so many great comebacks. We’ve got eight straight wins and we are confident away from home."

Despite a stunning goal from Andreas Pereira and a good finish from Romelu Lukaku, Solskjaer's United side were en route to a draw when James Ward-Prowse struck a sublime free-kick for the visitors.

He explained what it's like to be involved in a late, dramatic comeback as a player.

"You forget that you're tired. You just want that ball to be delivered in and around the box because you know that, with the quality we have, we might win the game.

"But as a manager, that’s not the way you want to enjoy the match. You want to be comfortable. I thought we should have been two up but some great goalkeeping saves from the kid [Angus Gunn] and their two strikes were absolute quality."

Huge three games coming up for Reds

United now have three key away games that will define their season. They travel to PSG on Wednesday with a chance to mount one of the Champions League's most dramatic comebacks given they trail 2-0.

Next weekend, a win against Arsenal would put United as favourites to finish fourth this season while a Saturday night trip to Wolves presents an opportunity to reach an FA Cup semi-final.