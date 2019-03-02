Everton vs Liverpool Live Stream Score Commentary Premier League 2019
Matchday live text commentary blog from Goodison Park as Everton face Liverpool in the Premier League, Oliver Miller reports.
Who will Goodison Park the happier come Sunday evening? All will be revealed here - do join us!
- In the time since their last victory in the derby, Everton have beaten 32 of the other 33 teams that they have faced in the Premier League. The only other exception being Birmingham - who they have played just once in that time.
- Marco Silva's side will look to keep their first successive shut-outs since November - but one area of weakness for them this season has been defending from set-pieces from which they've conceded 13 league goals.
- No team has won more away league games at Goodison Park than Liverpool; their 33 wins is two more than Arsenal.
- Klopp is yet to taste defeat in the Merseyside derby since his appointment as Liverpool Manager in October 2015 - unbeaten in his six Premier League meetings against Everton.
It's now 31 Premier League games since Liverpool last lost to a team outside the so-called big six - a 1-0 defeat at Swansea in January 2018. A key factor to their success this season has been their defence, having conceded a Premier League-low 15 goals this campaign.
Silva: "First we must be ourselves, to believe in ourselves. Of course it's a long time without a win for us as a football club - that means it's a difficult match."
"I didn't see a big difference [between the sides] when I managed my first Liverpool derby. If we can perform the way we did [then] in December it will be very good, because we were very close to winning the match. In that match we deserved something more."
Klopp: "The Everton fans don't want us to win anything and probably for our fans it's the same."
"In the game it's very emotional and passionate, and I hope it's like that again. That's how football should be."
"At Goodison they really support their team so let's go there and use the atmosphere because it will be loud, it will be wild, and we have to deliver on the pitch."
Liverpool are hopeful that Roberto Firmino will be fit to return from the ankle problem that caused him to miss the midweek match. His absence though did give Sadio Mane the chance to play through the middle which worked very well for Klopp's side.
Defender Dejan Lovren is still out but could be back in contention for Liverpool's next match against Burnley.
Equally Everton have not shown the defensive nous or assurance to try to frustrate their opponents. Bayern Munich and, to a lesser extent, Manchester United have found joy in sitting compact against Liverpool in recent weeks.
Jurgen Klopp's side will aim to carry on from where they left off on Wednesday. Complacency does not seem to be an issue for Liverpool and appear to be a team sure of themselves but without arrogance.
What Everton do have is an opportunity, as opposed to an ordeal, in front of them. Certainly if the hosts get the first goal, then Liverpool will most likely have to work their way through a tight setup. However, if the first goal goes to the visitors, then one feels it could be a relatively comfortable afternoon at Goodison.
And this season is no different; with a win, Liverpool can reach double the amount of points that Everton have amassed this season. And it was December's dramatic derby defeat due to a 96th minute goalkeeping error and a fortune Divock Origi taking advantage, that heralded the beginning of Everton's struggles.
Since that match Marco Silva's side have lacked cohesion and pressure has been mounting on both coach and players. There is therefore more reason than ever for Everton to step up here and deliver above their recent underwhelming standards.
Liverpool's own motives are obviously clear enough, and they'll be hungry too, having shaken off the frustrations of a few draws with their biggest win of the season on Wednesday against Watford.
This will surely be a better watch than last season's overshadowed goal-and-card-starved Goodison game. And undoubtedly the repercussions for both will be felt long after the full-time whistle arrives on Sunday evening.
I'm Oliver Miller and I'll be keeping you updated with the latest from the 200th Merseyside derby including in-game analysis and opinion as Everton aim to dent their city rival's title aspirations.
It is a 4:15pm kick-off on Sunday and you can bookmark this page to stay up to date with the latest updates and team news as the match approaches.