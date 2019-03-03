As it happened: A last minute Andre Gray strike means Brendan Rodgers' opening game ends in heartbreak
Relive the text commentary as late drama at Vicarage Road means Watford run out 2-1 winners against Leicester City
Subs: Soyuncu, Iheanacho, Ward, Mendy, Fuchs, Gray, Ghezzal
Subs: Gomes, Cleverley, Success, Masina, Gray, Quina, Kabasele
Gracia revealed via Watford Observer: "I didn’t like that game we played in Leicester. We conceded goals on counter attack and we need to have a better balance and a better control of players like Maddison, Vardy, Gray.
"I think they are a good squad as well and we need to have a better balance if we want to win the next game."
He also stressed the importance of the support from the home fans, stating: "I will tell you that I’m focused on the game on the pitch. I like the atmosphere at Vicarage Road because it’s always to support our team, to support our players.
"I don’t know what happened with the different coaches who have been here before, I suppose the people will have different opinions but I respect all opinions and I will tell our fans that we need their support."
Marc Albrighton is believed to be out for the rest of the season following a hamstring injury while Daniel Amartey is sidelined with an ankle injury sustained in October.
Rodgers stated via Leicestershire Live: "Apart from those two boys (Amartey and Albrighton), everyone else should be available for the weekend.
"The players have trained very well and like I say, we have one more session to go and hopefully everyone will be fit an available."
The last goalless draw in this fixture was all the way back in December 1990.
The hosts have only won two of their last nine games against Leicester.
Leicester, on the other hand, will be looking to build on their mid-week success against Brighton which saw the Foxes run out 2-1 winners at the King Power Stadium. New manager Brendan Rodgers will be looking to register a win in his first game in charge, and a victory for the visitors would close the gap with their opponents to two points.
When these two faced off in December, Leicester ran out 2-0 winners thanks to goals from Jamie Vardy and James Maddison.
I'm Rajan Hothi and I'll be keeping you updated with the latest from Brendan Rodgers' first game in charge of the Foxes
