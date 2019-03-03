As it happened: A last minute Andre Gray strike means Brendan Rodgers' opening game ends in heartbreak&nbsp;
James Maddison scores against Watford | Photo: Getty/ Ross Kinnaird

Relive the text commentary as late drama at Vicarage Road means Watford run out 2-1 winners against Leicester City

Rajan Hothi
Full-time
Keep your eyes peeled here on VAVEL UK for all post-match reaction alongside coverage of Fulham vs Chelsea as well as the Merseyside Derby. I've been Rajan Hothi, thank you for joining me this afternoon. 
Brendan Rodgers' opening game ends in heartbreak
That Wes Morgan chance just a minute before the winner could've seen this game end so differently for Leicester. The Jamaican will feel a lot of guilt considering what happened just a few moments later. In truth, the Foxes were poor for a majority of the encounter with a brief second-half spell being the highlight for the visitors.
Full-time Watford 2-1 Leicester City
94' Ben Foster makes a good stop and it's full-time. A late, late Andre Gray goal sees Watford win 2-1 following Vardy's equaliser cancelling out Deeney's opener.
94' Last chance for Leicester with a corner.
GOAL! Watford 2-1 Leicester (Gray)
92' Watford win it in stoppage time thanks to Andre Gray. Deeney and Gray combine and the latter goes through on goal and tucks home from close-range. Heartbreaking for Leicester and Rodgers who could've won it minutes earlier.
90' Four minutes added on.
What a chance!
90' Big chance goes begging for the visitors. Maddison's cross finds Wes Morgan who can only head wide. 
83' Ironic cheers from the Watford fans as Jon Moss gives the hosts a foul after Ricardo fouls Deeney.
Vardy down injured
82' Watford refuse to knock the ball out but Leicester eventually clear and Kelechi Iheanacho looks to come on for the injured Vardy. Tielemans also makes way for Mendy to chants of "sign him up."
Watford under pressure
78' All of a sudden it's Watford under pressure with Leicester passing it around well waiting for an opening. 
GOAL! Watford 1-1 Leicester (Vardy)
76' Leicester level courtesy of Jamie Vardy. Youri Tielemans does well to send through Vardy who dinks Foster to restore parity. Cathcart and Mariappa haven't covered themselves in glory with their defending.
75' Vardy and Ndidi link up well with the latter seeing his cross cannon off the bar with Foster stranded. 
Game opening up
71' Game starting to open up a bit more now. Leicester passing it around patiently waiting for a chance to unlock Watford's back-line who are holding firm at the moment.
Gerard Deulofeu off, Andre Gray on
68' Gerard Deulofeu comes off for Andre Gray. Deulofeu doesn't look too happy to come off.
First substitution of the game
66'Harvey Barnes makes way for Demari Gray.
Gray coming on
65' Demari Gray is looking set to come on for the visitors.
61' Deeney escapes with a yellow after he engages in a 50/50 with Schmeichel and he goes in for a reckless challenge. Jon Moss opts for the yellow though.
60' Jon Moss not the most popular figure amongst the Watford fans after giving a few decisions against the hosts.
57' Ben Chilwell's inviting free-kick evades everyone apart from Harry Maguire who blazes over. Wasted chance from such a fantastic cross.
52' Doucoure sees his ferocious long-range strike saved by Schmeichel to keep the hosts at bay.
50' Ndidi has the first strike of the half but it's straight down the throat of Foster who saves comfortably. 
Back underway
45' Watford get us underway for the second-half.
Half-time
Not a lot for the Foxes fans to be shouting about during that half. A lack of chances alongside misplaced passes see the visitors a goal down but Harvey Barnes has shown glimpses that he can turn this game around for Leicester. Though you do feel if Watford grab the next goal it's game over for Rodgers' side. 
Half-time
45+2' Jon Moss blows for half-time as Watford go into the half-time interval leading 1-0 following Troy Deeney's early header. Leicester not created too much and Brendan Rodgers has a job on his hands as he tries to mastermind his side back into this encounter.
45' Two minutes added on to the first-half.
39' Decent spell for Leicester with James Maddison causing problems for Watford's back-line with his wicked crosses. 
34' Leicester players appealing for a handball but Jonathan Moss doesn't give it. Would've been harsh on Mariappa if it was given.
32' Deulofeu does well to force through a shot but it's comfortably saved by Schmeichel in goal. Watford not content with the one goal.
31' Visiting fans not happy with the number of misplaced passes they've witnessed from their side. Maddison has been the latest culprit of this.
30' Hardly been the most inspiring opening half hour for Brendan Rodgers and his side. They've not created anything of note but they're still in this one and they'll take confidence from that.
22' Half-chance for Watford. Deeney's inviting ball into the box just escapes Doucoure Javi Gracia's side looking for a second. 
19' Leicester getting a foothold in this game as the hosts absorb some pressure from the visitors.
14' Vardy and Foster down as they both clash in a 50/50 from the free-kick. Doesn't look great for either.
12' Mariappa tries to make up for his heavy touch but brings down Jamie Vardy who would've been through on goal. Yellow card.
9' First half-chance for the visitors. Harvey Barnes does well to drive a cross across goal but no one is on hand to convert the chance. Leicester coming into this now.
7' Strong start by the hosts, Leicester need to calm the tempo of this game down. All Watford at the moment.
GOAL! Watford 1-0 Leicester (Deeney)
4' Troy Deeney has done it again for Watford. Great ball in from Deulofeu and Deeney heads home from the free-kick at close-range. Hint of offside but it's 1-0 Watford. Not the start Brendan Rodgers had in mind.
2' Big save from Schmeichel. Free-kick not dealt with and a shot from point-blank range is stopped by the Leicester 'keeper.
2' Watford have a free-kick in a dangerous position here.
Kick-off
0' We're underway at Vicarage Road. 
Players in the tunnel
Kick-off approaching, players getting set to come out of the tunnel. 
Rodgers favours three at the back
Brendan Rodgers has gone for a 3-4-2-1 with Schmeichel in between the sticks, Maguire, Morgan and Evans as his back three. Pereira, Tielemans, Ndidi and Chilwell occupy the midfield four. Barnes and Maddison sit just behind Jamie Vardy who is the lone striker today.
Javi Gracia opts for same formation as mid-week
Despite the 5-0 hammering suffered at Anfield, Javi Gracia has opted to stick with the 4-2-2-2 formation. Ben Foster starts in goal with Janmaat, Mariappa, Cathcart and Holebas occupying the back four. Capoue and Doucoure sit just in front of the back four while Hughes and Pereyra sit in behind Deulofeu and Deeney.
Leicester City team
Starting XI: Schmeichel, Evans, Morgan, Maguire, Pereira, Tielemans, Ndidi, Chilwell, Barnes, Maddison, Vardy

Subs: ​​​​​​​Soyuncu, Iheanacho, Ward, Mendy, Fuchs, Gray, Ghezzal

Watford team
Starting XI: Foster, Holebas, Cathcart, Mariappa, Janmaat, Capoue, Doucoure, Hughes, Pereyra, Deulofeu, Deeney

Subs: Gomes, Cleverley, Success, Masina, Gray, Quina, Kabasele

Javi Gracia far from pleased with his side in the reverse fixture
Watford head coach Javi Gracia was far from pleased with his sides performance at the King Power Stadium in December which saw his side lose 2-0.

Gracia revealed via Watford Observer: "I didn’t like that game we played in Leicester. We conceded goals on counter attack and we need to have a better balance and a better control of players like Maddison, Vardy, Gray.

"I think they are a good squad as well and we need to have a better balance if we want to win the next game."

He also stressed the importance of the support from the home fans, stating: "I will tell you that I’m focused on the game on the pitch. I like the atmosphere at Vicarage Road because it’s always to support our team, to support our players.

"I don’t know what happened with the different coaches who have been here before, I suppose the people will have different opinions but I respect all opinions and I will tell our fans that we need their support."

Rodgers provides injury update
Brendan Rodgers has provided an injury update with the Foxes having no new fresh injury concerns.

Marc Albrighton is believed to be out for the rest of the season following a hamstring injury while Daniel Amartey is sidelined with an ankle injury sustained in October.

Rodgers stated via Leicestershire Live: "Apart from those two boys (Amartey and Albrighton), everyone else should be available for the weekend.

"The players have trained very well and like I say, we have one more session to go and hopefully everyone will be fit an available."

Some stats for you
Watford have lost their last two encounters with Leicester, losing 2-0 on both occasions.

The last goalless draw in this fixture was all the way back in December 1990.

The hosts have only won two of their last nine games against Leicester.


Preview
Following their 5-0 mauling at the hands of Liverpool in mid-week, Watford will be keen to return to winning ways here against Leicester. The Hornets currently sit in 8th spot in the Premier League table and they'll be eager to leapfrog Wolves with a win this afternoon.

Leicester, on the other hand, will be looking to build on their mid-week success against Brighton which saw the Foxes run out 2-1 winners at the King Power Stadium. New manager Brendan Rodgers will be looking to register a win in his first game in charge, and a victory for the visitors would close the gap with their opponents to two points.

When these two faced off in December, Leicester ran out 2-0 winners thanks to goals from Jamie Vardy and James Maddison.

Welcome!
Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live text coverage of the Premier League fixture between Watford and Leicester City from Vicarage Road.

I'm Rajan Hothi and I'll be keeping you updated with the latest from Brendan Rodgers' first game in charge of the Foxes

It's a 12:00pm kick-off and with kick-off fast approaching, bookmark this page to keep updated.

