Borussia Dortmund vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview: Spurs looking to avoid embarrassment with one foot already in the quarter-final

Tottenham Hotspur face Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday at the Signal Iduna Park where they take a healthy 3-0 advantage with them.

Spurs secured a three-goal aggregate lead over the Germans at Wembley in a second-half masterclass.

However, the German leaders have shown against Atletico Madrid they are capable of beating top sides by hefty margins.

Last time out

Dortmund arrived at Wembley as the team to beat in Bundesliga football, however, Spurs left them red-faced after a second-half masterclass.

The first 45 minutes was a tight affair with BVB slightly edging the chances but the second period was a different story.

Heung-min Son slammed home Jan Vertonghen's sumptuous cross to give them the lead then the Belgian doubled their lead with 10 minutes to go.

Fernando Llorente put the icing on the cake with a third and gave Spurs a healthy advantage to take over to Dortmund.

Spurs have tasted victory on Dortmund soil before, last season the Lilywhites topped Group H with a 2-1 victory over BVB.

The victory came through second-half goals from Harry Kane and Heung-min Son - who are both set to start on Tuesday.

Team news

Dele Alli remains out for the visitors through a hamstring injury but the Englishman has returned to full team training.

However, Spurs have no other major injury news.

Marco Reus and Paco Alcacer return for the hosts after missing the away leg at Wembley.

Spurs can win the Champions League...

Mauricio Pochettino believes his side can win the Champions League despite their poor recent form.

"Step by step. The most important thing is tomorrow," he said.

Spurs took Dortmund apart in the first leg but face a tougher test in the quarter-finals.

"In competitions like the Champions League or Europa League or domestic cups in England, Carabao or FA Cup, you need not only to win games you need to be more than lucky sometimes to arrive to play the final.

"The draw is so important, many circumstances involved. Sometimes you can arrive to play a final and maybe win it and you are not the best team in Europe or in England," Poch added.