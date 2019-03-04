VAVEL UK's Premier League Team of the Week - GW29

Have Liverpool just conceded the Premier League title? With nine games to go, it's still all to play for. But a 0-0 draw against Everton allowed Manchester City to move a point ahead at the top of the tree.

It's a fascinating title race, whilst the competition for the top four also continues to intrigue, with Manchester United taking full advantage of Arsenal's draw with Tottenham to go back to fourth.

A win for Chelsea over relegation-threatened Fulham saw them remain in the hunt for a Champions League place too.

At the opposite end, there was yet another defeat for Cardiff and Huddersfield, whilst Burnley were also swept aside by an in-form Crystal Palace.

But who stood out on an individual level?

Goalkeeper and defence

Hugo Lloris

The goalkeeping place in this team of the week could easily have gone to either of the 'keepers in the north London derby. Arsenal's Bernd Leno made a sensational double save to deny Christian Eriksen and Moussa Sissoko, but Hugo Lloris' penalty save to keep out Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at the death is what earns him the place over the German.

Lloris wasn't particularly busy but to earn his side a draw from the jaws of defeat in a derby took some nerve and summed up the French stopper's resolute nature. Mauricio Pochettino said after the game, "He [Lloris] is one of the best goalkeepers in the world and he doesn't need to prove that."

Brogan Clasper, Tottenham editor: "Lloris has had a tough season at Spurs, on the back of a World Cup winning summer the Frenchman has looked shaky at times with some careless decisions he has made. However, Lloris has redeemed himself by saving consecutive penalties and this one was one to savour as he denied their north London rivals all three points. "

Sokratis

Another stand out performer from the north London derby was Greek central defender, Sokratis, who was named the official man of the match. Arsenal have had plenty of defensive issues this campaign, but the former Borussia Dortmund man has not been one of them. He's been the Gunners most consistent man at the back and his performance against Spurs summed up everything he was about.

Sokratis, as is usually the case, was not afraid to get stuck in and his battle with Harry Kane was fascinating. His passion, leadership and willing nature is something Arsenal have missed for years.

Shane Duffy

A clean sheet against Huddersfield isn't exactly groundbreaking, such is the dire straights the West Yorkshire club find themselves in. But in Brighton's 1-0 win over the Terriers, Duffy made an outstanding 11 clearances and four tackles, leading to a comfortable weekend for Chris Hughton's men. The Republic of Ireland defender has been a key figure in the Seagulls backline alongside Lewis Dunk this season with the pair establishing a fine partnership.

Adam Stenning, Brighton editor: "The Irish centre half was a rock for the Seagulls in their vital win over Huddersfield. He was dominant in the air and was unlucky not to get on the scoresheet before the goal when his header was cleared off the line."

Virgil van Dijk

What more can be said about the Dutch defender that already hasn't been said? Liverpool may have slipped up in their bid for the title, but against Everton, Van Dijk was outstanding in defence for the Reds. It's amazing what one or two signings can do for a team. He and Alisson were the missing pieces of Jurgen Klopp's fine crafted jigsaw and their defensive contributions have had a major factor in their league position. Against Everton, van Dijk made 13 clearances in another effortless display. Outstanding.

Josh Kerr, Liverpool editor: "The dictionary is running out of words to describe the utterly imperious Virgil van Dijk. The reality is simple for Liverpool, no Van Dijk, no title challenge. The Dutch captain gave Dominic Calvert-Lewin a schoolboy lesson at Goodison. It was man against boy as the outstanding centre-half galvanised the back-four to clear away imminent danger. On a day where the attacking trio and midfield were absent, once again Van Dijk shone for his team. Surely a shoo-in for the PFA Player of the Year award?"

Midfield

Andreas Pereira

The Man United midfielder started the season positively under Jose Mourinho but fell out of the team as the side's performances started to drop off. However, he's back now and he looks like he means business, claiming an assist and also scoring in the Red Devils' win over Southampton.

It will be a huge confidence boosting performance for the 23-year-old who supplied one of Romelu Lukaku's goals whilst notching a wonderful curling long-range effort. It was a pivotal moment in the game as Ole Gunnar Solsjkaer's men turned the match around in the second half.

Declan Rice

Much has been made of Rice this season. He's been one of West Ham's stand out performers and after pledging his international allegiance to England looks set for a call-up to Gareth Southgate's ever-improving Three Lions.

What stands out most is the midfielder's composure on the ball, something which was again evident in the Hammers 2-0 win over Newcastle. He also showed his goal threat, nodding home the opening goal of the game from a corner after just seven minutes whilst providing a fantastic screening in front of the back four too.

Alan Rzepa, West Ham editor: "Fantastic performance capped off with yet another man of the match award which has been a constant occurrence throughout the season for the young midfielder. Rice has been immense in every aspect of the play, coming clutch with important goals as well as last-ditch tackles."

Romain Saiss

Wolves have been a little hit and miss recently but following three matches without a win in the Premier League, they returned to winning ways against Cardiff. The headlines will be taken by Raul Jimenez and Diogo Jota but Saiss was sensational in midfield for Nuno Santo's team.

The Moroccan won 11 aerial duels, made ten clearances and also completed 90% of his passes. It was a colossal display from Saiss who was pivotal as Wolves won 2-0.

Attack

Diogo Jota

Despite being substituted after 47 minutes against Cardiff, Jota was in brilliant form once more for Wolves, scoring and assisting. He took his tally for the season to six goals, registering his fourth strike in seven Premier League matches. He meanwhile has four assists in his last ten league outings too.

His goal came after a brilliant Wolves move which involved 17 passes before the Portuguese found the back of the net. He then teed up Jimenez as the Midlands club made it two. Jota and Jimenez have struck up quite the partnership for Wolves this term.

Wilfried Zaha

The Eagles forward appears in our team of the week for the second time in a row, following a goal and an assist against Burnley. The Ivorian has come to life in recent weeks and has played a part in six goals in his last six games (five goals, one assist). In his previous 25 matches, he'd managed just five goal involvements. Zaha's display this weekend was typical of him, as his runs continuously terrorised the Clarets backline.

Brandon Sayer, Crystal Palace editor: "Zaha once again showed his worth to the Eagles as they got a very important three points. His goal was truly magical as he sent the Burnley defenders in a spin and clinically stroked home to seal the win. He was a nuisance all game and Phil Bardsley could not handle him."

Troy Deeney

After Deeney's performances in the last few weeks, it's been claimed that he is one of the Premier League's most undervalued strikers. It's hard to argue, his hold up play and ability to bring others into the game is arguably only second to the likes of Olivier Giroud.

He may not be a potent goal threat all the time, but his contributions for Watford lately have been invaluable. He scored twice against Cardiff and also netted against Leicester before laying on the assist for Andre Gray's late winner. The Hornet's win was their 150th in the top flight.

Romelu Lukaku

A return to form and a way to silence the critics for Lukaku. The Belgian has so far endured one of his less productive seasons in English football but was back among the goals against Southampton on Saturday afternoon.

The forward was at his clinical best as he helped United overcome what was a difficult match against the Saints. After going a goal behind, he put his side in front with a controlled finish in the second half before scoring a late winner after their South Coast opposition had equalised.