Borussia Dortmund vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Score Commentary in Champions League 2019
Spurs take on Dortmund in the second leg of the Champions League.
A Spurs goal could effectively end the tie as the home side would need a minimum of five goals without the away side scoring again
Tottenham won 2-1 at the Signal Iduna Park last season and will be hoping for a similar result tomorrow night
Spurs will be confident of qualifying for the next round and keeping Champions League football in London
Dortmund will have to shut out Spurs and score four goals to seem themselves progress further in the Champions League
Dortmund only have one win in their last seven matches in all competitions whereas Spurs have not won in their last three league games.
Both sides come into the game off the back of a poor run of form compared to earlier in the season
Spurs faced a Dortmund side without their two top scorers in Marco Reus and Paco Alcacer who are both back for the Bundesliga leaders
The Lillywhites have Harry Kane back after he missed the first leg through injury
Spurs take a three-goal lead over to Germany as they look to progress in the Champions League
Hello and welcome to Vavel's live coverage of Tottenham's second leg match against Borussia Dortmund