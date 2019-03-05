Derby County vs Wigan Athletic Live Score Commentary Championship 2019

Derby County vs Wigan Athletic Live Score Commentary Championship 2019

Matchday live text commentary blog from Pride Park as Derby County host Wigan Athletic in the Sky Bet Championship.

Rajan Hothi
That's all for now
That's all from me for now but do join us for the 19:45 kick off as Derby look to end their poor form against Wigan. See you then.
Head to Head
The two sides have played each other a total of 18 times with both sides winning seven times and playing out four stalemates. 

Derby haven't done the league double over the Latics, but did beat them twice in a season (2004/05) but one of the victories came in the FA Cup.

The Rams are unbeaten in their last four against Wigan, winning three and drawing one.

Lampard insists Villa performance wasn't due to the number of changes
Frank Lampard opted to make six changes for Derby's trip to Villa Park and it was a day to forget for his side as they were thrashed 4-0 by Villa.

However, Lampard insists that the mass number of changes wasn't the problem, instead it was the team as a whole.

Addressing the media in the pre-match press conference, Lampard revealed via Derbyshire Live: “I had to (make changes). We’ve got injuries across the board, Harry Wilson had been ill so he couldn’t start the game.

“It was nothing to do with changes. It was down to us not performing as a team.”

He also spoke about his sides poor form, stating: “It’s a challenge - but three losses and being three points away from the play-offs is no crisis.

“We have to have context, while knowing only we can affect it - to get the performances and results we want.”

Paul Cook aware of Derby challenge
Despite their recent poor form, Wigan boss Paul Cook knows just how dangerous Derby can be and he revealed that there's no good time to play them.

Speaking ahead of the clash, Cook stated via Wigan Today: “You look at the team Derby could put out...possibly (Martyn) Waghorn, (Jack) Marriott, (Harry) Wilson up front...I don’t think there’s a good time to face that lot!

“All we can do is focus on ourselves, and the work ethic I’m seeing from the players is very pleasing.

“Even in the Ipswich game the other week, we kept going, we were relentless in our pursuit of the equaliser."

He added: “Obviously we wanted the win – as we did against Middlesbrough on Saturday – but it’s another point on the board.

“You could end up drawing your way to safety, but it’s not what we want.

“We want to give our fans wins to cheer about.”

Reverse fixture
The reverse fixture at the DW Stadium saw Derby run out 1-0 winners. Things started off poorly for Wigan with Kal Naismith getting sent off just fifteen minutes in for being the last man and pulling down Harry Wilson. This left the hosts in the lurch against a promotion-chasing Derby side. However, it proved hard for Lampard's side to break down the hosts but a first-half Jack Mariott header was enough for the Rams to claim all three points in very rainy conditions. 
Wigan team news
Wigan's Nick Powell will be back in contention after an illness prevented him from playing last week but he may be forced to miss out again and this is their only real  injury worry.

Nathan Byrne and Cedric Kipre may keep their places in the starting XI following the draw against Middlesbrough.

Derby team news
The hosts may be given a boost with Harry Wilson possibly being fit enough to start tonight. The attacking midfielder only made the bench at Villa Park. David Nugent and Tom Huddlestone are both back in contention.

However, the Rams have quite the injury list with: Tom Lawrence, Mason Mount, Craig Bryson, Andy King, Marcus Olsson, Craig Forsyth and Curtis Davies all sidelined with injuries.

Preview
Following the 4-0 mauling at the hands of Aston Villa on Saturday, Derby County will be looking to steer themselves back into the top-six with a convincing win. Defeat to Villa saw Frank Lampard's side suffer four defeats in a row and they'll view tonight as the perfect chance to return to winning ways against a Wigan side that's only won once away in the Championship this season.

Wigan, on the other hand, haven't lost since mid-January and are unbeaten in their last five games - albeit four of these are draws. A respectable point at home to promotion-chasing Middlesbrough on Saturday sees Paul Cook's side sit in 19th spot - three points ahead of the relegation zone.

Welcome!
Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live text coverage of the Sky Bet Championship clash between Derby County and Wigan Athletic.

I'm Rajan Hothi and I'll be keeping you updated with the latest from Pride Park as the hosts look to bounce back against a relegation-threatened Wigan.

It's a 19:45 kick-off tonight and you can bookmark this page to stay up to date with the latest updates and team news as the match approaches

