Derby County vs Wigan Athletic Live Score Commentary Championship 2019
Matchday live text commentary blog from Pride Park as Derby County host Wigan Athletic in the Sky Bet Championship.
Derby haven't done the league double over the Latics, but did beat them twice in a season (2004/05) but one of the victories came in the FA Cup.
The Rams are unbeaten in their last four against Wigan, winning three and drawing one.
However, Lampard insists that the mass number of changes wasn't the problem, instead it was the team as a whole.
Addressing the media in the pre-match press conference, Lampard revealed via Derbyshire Live: “I had to (make changes). We’ve got injuries across the board, Harry Wilson had been ill so he couldn’t start the game.
“It was nothing to do with changes. It was down to us not performing as a team.”
He also spoke about his sides poor form, stating: “It’s a challenge - but three losses and being three points away from the play-offs is no crisis.
“We have to have context, while knowing only we can affect it - to get the performances and results we want.”
Speaking ahead of the clash, Cook stated via Wigan Today: “You look at the team Derby could put out...possibly (Martyn) Waghorn, (Jack) Marriott, (Harry) Wilson up front...I don’t think there’s a good time to face that lot!
“All we can do is focus on ourselves, and the work ethic I’m seeing from the players is very pleasing.
“Even in the Ipswich game the other week, we kept going, we were relentless in our pursuit of the equaliser."
He added: “Obviously we wanted the win – as we did against Middlesbrough on Saturday – but it’s another point on the board.
“You could end up drawing your way to safety, but it’s not what we want.
“We want to give our fans wins to cheer about.”
Nathan Byrne and Cedric Kipre may keep their places in the starting XI following the draw against Middlesbrough.
However, the Rams have quite the injury list with: Tom Lawrence, Mason Mount, Craig Bryson, Andy King, Marcus Olsson, Craig Forsyth and Curtis Davies all sidelined with injuries.
Wigan, on the other hand, haven't lost since mid-January and are unbeaten in their last five games - albeit four of these are draws. A respectable point at home to promotion-chasing Middlesbrough on Saturday sees Paul Cook's side sit in 19th spot - three points ahead of the relegation zone.
I'm Rajan Hothi and I'll be keeping you updated with the latest from Pride Park as the hosts look to bounce back against a relegation-threatened Wigan.
It's a 19:45 kick-off tonight and you can bookmark this page to stay up to date with the latest updates and team news as the match approaches