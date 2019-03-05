Salomon Rondon happy to stay on Tyneside

Newcastle United's top scorer has dropped a big hint to the club's hierarchy that he wants to stay for longer than the rest of the season.

Salomon Rondon is enjoying his football at Newcastle and said he is 'settled here' after moving his family up from the Midlands.

The Venezuelan international has eight goals this season and is eager to extend his stay saying he would 'love to' stay at the club for many years.

Hoping to be at the club next season

Rondon has been a huge hit with the Newcastle fans thanks to his work rate and goals he has provided this season.

However, his loan expires at the end of the season and insists he still does not know where he will be playing football next season.

The Magpies' number nine said: "I am still on loan but if I get to stay here then I'll be at a beautiful place.

"If not I will say thank you and wish you all luck for the future."

But he does know he wants to stay on Tyneside as he and his family have moved up North this season.

The striker added: "They know what I want and what my family want.

"I have spoken with them and made it clear. If there is an opportunity for me to be here - I'll stay here 100%."

"It's a pleasure to be here and my family are settled and happy to be here.

Enjoying playing as the number nine

Many strikers have worn the number nine shirt in recent years and not been able to cope with the pressure and expectations of wearing it.

Dwight Gayle struggled for goals in the Premier League, Pappiss Cisse was never consistent enough and Andy Carroll left as soon as there was interest in him.

However, Rondon has embraced the pressure and scored goals to keep Newcastle above the bottom three.

Rondon said: "I play with the number 9 on my back and it's a pleasure for me.

"I will be trying to score more goals and then we will see what happens in the future.

"I love wearing the number 9 and scoring goals for the team."

Not sure what will happen in the summer

Despite putting in a number of good performances this season and saying the right things it is not guaranteed that Rondon will be playing for Newcastle again next season.

The striker admitted he does not know himself what will happen beyond this season.

Rondon said: "I'm only on loan so you never know what happens.

"If I could stay many years here I'd love to.