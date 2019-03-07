Sean Longstaff to miss the remainder of the season

Newcastle United will be without their breakthrough star Sean Longstaff for the rest of the season after he suffered knee ligament damage.

Longstaff has made 13 appearances for the Magpies scoring two goals since his debut in 2018.

The academy graduate is expected to be out for at least eight weeks but does not require surgery on his knee.

Longstaff may be back in light training by the end of April but will not be rushed back by the club.

Awful timing for Longstaff

The midfielder injured his ligaments after colliding with Robert Snodgrass as well as picking up a booking in the process.

Longstaff had become a regular in the heart of the Magpies' midfield scoring two goals and helping the team put a good run of results together.

The 21-year old was on the cusp of his first England call up thanks to his great performances in the Premier League as well as being nominated for the Premier League's player of the month award.

A chance for others to shine

The Magpies have three accomplished midfielders able to step in and replace Longstaff on Saturday against Everton.

Rafa Benitez will choose from one of Mo Diame, Jonjo Shelvey or Ki Sung-Yeung all who have vast Premier League experience.

The youngster had been in superb form since making his debut and became a mainstay in the first-team even when Diame, Ki and Shelvey returned back to full fitness.