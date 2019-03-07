Brendan Rodgers brands supporters as 'important' ahead of his first home game 

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers spoke of the importance of the supporters ahead of his first match in charge at the King Power Stadium against relegation threatened Fulham.

The Foxes' home form has not been to their normal standards this season and the Northern Irishman hopes that his side can make it 'a real tough place to come and play'.

Rodgers reign got off to a losing start after his side conceded a last gasp winner by Andre Gray, showing the work that still needs to be done.

'The team has only won five games at home, we have to change that'

Talking in the pre-match press conference, Rodgers revealed he is very much looking forward to his first home match.

He stated: “I’m so excited about the game because in my experience of coming here with Swansea and Liverpool, the atmosphere and the intensity in the stadium when the team was going to win the league was excellent.

“It’s going to be important for us. It’s the first steps of a really exciting journey for us."

He then turned his attention to the side's home form and added: “This has to be a difficult place to come. I’ve seen somewhere that in the calendar the team has only won five games at home, we have to change that.”

'Hopefully over time, they will understand that a back pass isn’t a negative pass'

Breaking teams down has been a problem for the East Midlands side throughout the season, affecting the atmosphere at the ground as supporters are left frustrated.

Rodgers addressed the issue during his press conference, stating: “We need to be better with the football, there’s no doubt about that, especially because of the recent history of Leicester City, most teams will sit back and not allow you space."

He added: “Our supporters are so important. Hopefully over time, they will understand that a back pass isn’t a negative pass. We have so many strengths in the team but there are areas to work on but hopefully that will evolve in my time here.”