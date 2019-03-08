Crystal Palace vs Brighton & Hove Albion Live Stream Score Commentary in Premier League 2018/19
Follow live commentary of Crystal Palace vs Brighton at Selhurst Park which kicks off at 12:30pm BST.
The Eagles tally of 11 points from their past six games has only been bettered by the two Manchester clubs and Arsenal.
Crystal Palace can set a club Premier League record by scoring for the 10th game in a row.
Glenn Murray has scored in each of his last three appearances against Palace, for whom he provided 47 goals in 125 appearances between 2011 and 2015.
Murray also only needs one goal to become only the second player to score 100 in the league for Brighton, emulating Tommy Cook.
There will be a massive inspiration for Brighton to win as if they did then they could complete the league double over Palace for the first time since 1983-84, when they met in the second tier.
Brighton key man, will be their talismans Glenn Murray. The striker has been in impressive form this season scoring ten goals and will be a constant threat in the box.
The key man for Palace will be Wilfred Zaha, the winger has been in tremendous form recently scoring four goals in his last four games.
Both sides are also set to name unchanged sides from their wins last weekends.
Both team head into the game off the back of wins. Palace beat Burnley 3-1 in their last game.
While Brighton picked up a vital 1-0 win over Huddersfield Town at home.
Heading into the game, the host Palace sit in 13th place and two places and three points above Brighton in 15th place.
This derby will be a great atmosphere and will be a full-blooded affair and a key one for both sides to win especially with their league positions.
Hello everyone and welcome to this live commentary of the M23 Derby by me Adam Stenning.