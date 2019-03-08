Arsenal vs Manchester United Live Stream Score Commentary in the Premier League 2019
That win is another massive momentum boost for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side who came to Arsenal in January and a spirited performance earned a 3-1 victory.
The win for Manchester United was the first time any side has lost 2-0 in the first leg of a European Cup or UEFA Champions League tie and gone onto progress. The Reds have secured their place in the quarter-final of the tournament in stunning fashion.
Manchester United come into tonight's game in a hugely positive mood after their record-breaking midweek victory against Paris Saint-Germain. Romelu Lukaku scored twice before Marcus Rashford showed ice cool nerves to dispatch a 92nd-minute penalty past Gigi Buffon.
Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live coverage of a huge game in this Premier League season's battle for the top four. Arsenal host Manchester United at the Emirates with the two sides in differing form.
Nacho Monreal deflected a cross into his own net and Ismalia Sarr scored a second. They need an immediate response.