Arsenal vs Manchester United Live Stream Score Commentary in the Premier League 2019
For Arsenal, revenge for that Cup fixture is on their minds but also a return to form. On Thursday night, they were beaten by mid-table Ligue 1 side Stade Rennais. Alex Iwobi put the Gunners in front but after Sokratis Papastathopoulos was sent off, they crumbled.

Nacho Monreal deflected a cross into his own net and Ismalia Sarr scored a second. They need an immediate response.

That win is another massive momentum boost for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side who came to Arsenal in January and a spirited performance earned a 3-1 victory. 
The win for Manchester United was the first time any side has lost 2-0 in the first leg of a European Cup or UEFA Champions League tie and gone onto progress. The Reds have secured their place in the quarter-final of the tournament in stunning fashion.
Manchester United come into tonight's game in a hugely positive mood after their record-breaking midweek victory against Paris Saint-Germain. Romelu Lukaku scored twice before Marcus Rashford showed ice cool nerves to dispatch a 92nd-minute penalty past Gigi Buffon.
Welcome
Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live coverage of a huge game in this Premier League season's battle for the top four. Arsenal host Manchester United at the Emirates with the two sides in differing form.
