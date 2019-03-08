As it happened: Arsenal earn hard-fought victory over Manchester United
UP NEXT
SUMMARY
Arsenal capitalised on a fast start to the game through Xhaka whose swerving low drive wrong-footed De Gea.

United grew into the match and will have resented the timing of the interval.

They continued to look bright after the break, but Arsenal held strong and extended their advantage with Aubameyang's cool penalty.

Overall, it was a resilient showing from the hosts, but United proved to rue a number of missed chances either side of half-time which could well have been enough to win them the game.

FULL-TIME
Jonathan Moss brings the action to a close. It's finished Arsenal 2-0 Manchester United.
YELLOW CARD
91' Kolasinac is booked for a lunge on Greenwood.
STOPPAGE TIME
91' The fourth official confirms that there will be five minutes of added time.
SUBSTITUTION - ARSENAL
86' A standing ovation from the Emirates crowd as Lacazette makes way for Nketiah. The Frenchman has arguably been the best player on the pitch this afternoon.
83' A surging run from Suarez sees the Spaniard set Iwobi through on goal, but the latter's attempted cross is cleared by Shaw.
SUBSTITUITION - MANCHESTER UNITED
81' Matic makes way for teenager Greenwood.
SUBSTITUTION - ARSENAL
80' Second change of the game for the hosts as Suarez comes on for Aubameyang.
SUBSTITUTION - ARSENAL
76' Özil is replaced by Iwobi.
Aubameyang missed his last penalty in the North London Derby a week ago but was ice-cool to double Arsenal's lead today.
CHANCE
72' A fantastic chance for Arsenal to make it three. Lacazette surges towards the United goal but drags his shot wide of the post. A let off for the visitors who look shell-shocked.
YELLOW CARD
Matic was booked for dissent after the penalty was awarded.
SUBSTITUTION - MANCHESTER UNITED
71' Martial replaces Dalot.
GOAL - ARSENAL - AUBAMEYANG - 2-0
69' Aubameyang makes it 2-0 to Arsenal! He takes a slow run-up and shows impeccable composure to wait for De Gea's first move before sending United's 'keeper the wrong way.
PENALTY - ARSENAL
68' A huge opportunity for Arsenal to double their lead! Lacazette surges into the box but is brought down by Fred. Aubameyang steps up to take it.
CHANCE
66' Arsenal win the ball back by United's byline and Özil tees up Xhaka on the edge of the box, but the goalscorer can't replicate his first-half strike and it trickles wide of De Gea's post.
65' Scrappy football sees Pogba eventually win the ball and set up Rashford, but Leno claims before the forward can get his shot away.
CHANCE
62' Arsenal surge towards goal from the left-back position and eventually get the ball to Özil who sets Aubameyang up for a shot, but the effort is blocked and cleared by Shaw.
CHANCE
59' United win a free-kick in a dangerous position. An elaborate routine sees both Fred and Pogba dummy the ball before Rashford lashes a powerful attempt wide of the far post.
YELLOW CARD
54' Pogba is penalised for a tussle with Ramsey.
CHANCE
50' United work the ball nicely on the edge of the Arsenal box. Rashford plays Lukaku through on goal but Leno once again denies the Belgian.
47' Very confident sweeping from Leno, who comes far out of his own box to beat Lukaku to the ball and initiate a counter-attack for his side.
KICK-OFF
46' We're back underway at the Emirates.
Ramsey and Xhaka have been absolutely everywhere for Arsenal. The former is occupying a box-to-box role and looks to have affected each and every sequence of play in one way or another, while the latter was fully deserving of his goal despite sitting more defensively than his midfield partner.

That's in contrast to Özil who seems to be having one of his off-days - though that's not for a lack of effort from the German.

Both strike forces have looked lively thus far. Aubameyang and Lacazette have linked up well for the hosts while most of United's good fortunes have involved Lukaku and Rashford.
It's been a good showing so far from Arsenal, who capitalised on an early spell of dominance to take the lead with a vicious strike from Xhaka - though De Gea will certainly be disappointed to have let the ball fly past him.

United grew into the game as the half progressed and have mustered chances to equalise. As such, the break was badly timed for them - both sides will now have to reassess their game plans and we could see a different story in the second-half.

HALF-TIME
Jonathan Moss draws the curtain on an entertaining first-half at the Emirates.
Both players look hurt after that collision but are now up on their feet after a minor delay.
CHANCE
44' A scintillating counter-attack from United sees Pogba lift a ball over for Lukaku on the edge of the area. The Belgian feeds the overlapping run of Dalot who looks for Rashford in the centre of the box, but the forward fouls Xhaka as he attempts to play the ball.
YELLOW CARD
38' The first booking of the game is handed to Sokratis for a robust challenge on Pogba.
CHANCE
36' Huge opportunity squandered for United. Lukaku muscles off Monreal to go one-on-one with Leno, but the angle was always narrowing and the Arsenal goalkeeper manages to save the tame effort.
CHANCE
34' Lacazette and Aubameyang play a one-two on the edge of United's area but the Frenchman fails to direct his shot at goal.
31' United win a free-kick in a dangerous position. Shaw's cross is disappointing but the ball drops kindly for Dalot, who curls the ball high and wide.
29' Another devilish cross reaps no reward. Kolasinac whips the ball right across United's box but it evades all the bodies and the attack comes to nothing.
CHANCE
28' Lukaku attempts to cross for Rashford who darts into the Arsenal box, but the Englishman couldn't quite make contact with the ball.
26' Pogba strikes from distance but it's a comfortable save for Leno.
CHANCE
23' Lacazette tussles with Lindelöf and eventually wins the ball before shifting the ball onto his left foot and striking at goal, but Smalling makes a crucial block.
CHANCE
22' Arsenal play wonderfully out from the back. Maitland-Niles finds space on the right flank and crosses for Ramsey, though the Welshman's caught off-balance and fires over the bar.
CHANCE
19' United hit the post. Pogba holds the ball up and tees up Fred whose curling efforts strikes the upright.
16' Lacazette drives towards goal and unleashes a left-footed shot which is blocked by Young, making it an easy claim for De Gea.
A 'keeper of De Gea's calibre should be saving that. It was a ferocious strike from Xhaka, but certainly something United's stopper was capable of getting to. Solskjær's side face an uphill battle now.
GOAL - ARSENAL - XHAKA - 1-0
12' Arsenal take the lead! Xhaka picks up the ball from 25 yards and lashes it towards goal. De Gea looks to have it covered but the ball swerves and wrong-foots the Spaniard.
CHANCE
9' A great chance for United! Shaw supplies Lukaku with a sumptuous cross but the Belgian crashes his header against the crossbar.
7' Kolasinac plays Aubameyang through on goal, but Smalling does well to catch up with the striker and marshal the threat away.
CHANCE
2' Kolasinac attacks down the left but his drilled cross evades the run of Lacazette. A bright start from the Gunners.
KICK-OFF
1' We're underway at the Emirates.
Substitutes
Arsenal subs: Cech, Mustafi, Elneny, Guendouzi, Iwobi, Suarez, Nketiah. 

Man United subs: Romero, Rojo, Bailly, McTominay, Pereira, Greenwood, Martial. 

Team news
Arsenal: Leno, Maitland-Niles, Sokratis, Koscielny, Monreal, Kolasinac, Xhaka, Ramsey, Ozil, Aubameyang, Lacazette. 

Manchester United: De Gea, Young, Smalling, Lindelof, Dalot, Fred, Matic, Shaw, Pogba, Lukaku, Rashford. 

For Arsenal, revenge for that Cup fixture is on their minds but also a return to form. On Thursday night, they were beaten by mid-table Ligue 1 side Stade Rennais. Alex Iwobi put the Gunners in front but after Sokratis Papastathopoulos was sent off, they crumbled.

Nacho Monreal deflected a cross into his own net and Ismalia Sarr scored a second. They need an immediate response.

That win is another massive momentum boost for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side who came to Arsenal in January and a spirited performance earned a 3-1 victory. 
The win for Manchester United was the first time any side has lost 2-0 in the first leg of a European Cup or UEFA Champions League tie and gone onto progress. The Reds have secured their place in the quarter-final of the tournament in stunning fashion.
Manchester United come into tonight's game in a hugely positive mood after their record-breaking midweek victory against Paris Saint-Germain. Romelu Lukaku scored twice before Marcus Rashford showed ice cool nerves to dispatch a 92nd-minute penalty past Gigi Buffon.
Welcome
Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live coverage of a huge game in this Premier League season's battle for the top four. Arsenal host Manchester United at the Emirates with the two sides in differing form.
