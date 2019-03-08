Pochettino proud of his Spurs side following European progression

Mauricio Pochettino has praised his Tottenham Hotspur side following their Champions League success against Borussia Dortmund.

Spurs progressed to the quarter-finals after beating Dortmund 4-0 over the two legs.

Pochettino was in high spirits following the victory at the Signal Iduna Park on Tuesday which saw Harry Kane confirm their place in the final eight.

Proud Poch

The Argentine boss has said he is "proud" of his side following a mature victory over the two legs.

"I feel very proud. I am more than happy first of all for our players. They deserved it, the effort was brilliant," Pochettino said.

The draw for the quarter-finals takes place on 15 March in Nyom.

"Playing with a massive disadvantage with the first leg at Wembley and tonight I think it was a great effort and I want to congratulate my players.

"Then of course very proud for our fans and the club. More than happy, it's a season, a very particular season.

"I think to help the club achieve, not only reach the quarter-finals but be in a good mood if we are to change again, move and open our new stadium.

"I think it's a fantastic season, a season that we are going to remember. Of course, that is only we are going to be in the Champions League quarter-finals but it's a fantastic achievement for the team," he added.

Not a statement win

At the same stage last season, Spurs crashed out to Juventus after defeat in the second-leg at Wembley.

However, this season Spurs cruised through to the last eight of the competition.

"For me to move to the next level or the last level, I think it’s not only today to show a very professional performance how we showed. We need to do more," he said.

The 46-year-old is only the second Spurs manager to reach this stage of the competition - Harry Redknapp being the other.

"We need to be in a different position. Of course, it’s so important to be in the quarter-final but in the end you need to show more if you want to be at the next level and stay there.

"To build that possibility to be at the same level as the clubs that we are talking about you need to start from the first step always.

"Still the room that we need to achieve to be there, but I think that we are working hard to be there. I think the stadium is going to be so important step for the club to be in a good position in the future," Pochettino said.