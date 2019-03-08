Southampton vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview: Spurs need to get their league form back on track following Dortmund delight

Southampton host Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday in the Premier League as both sides look to get their seasons back on track.

The two sides have struggled in recent weeks with results going against them as the campaign reaches the business end.

Spurs come into the game on the back of European success after their midweek victory over Borussia Dortmund to secure a place in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Off the rails

The two sides have struggled on the whole in recent weeks and will be hoping they can turn around their form at St. Mary's Stadium.

The Saints have struggled to find any consistency this season and the past few games has epitomised that.

Defeat to fellow strugglers Cardiff City was followed by a victory over Fulham to keep them just above the drop zone.

An impressive performance away to Manchester United cruelly ended in a defeat following a late winner from Romelu Lukaku but should give the Saints some confidence.

As for Spurs, the Lilywhites have had a testing couple of weeks in the Premier League after defeats to Burnley and Chelsea in the space on a few days.

However, Mauricio Pochettino's men steadied the ship with a draw to north London rivals, Arsenal on Saturday.

A turbulent few weeks for Spurs has seen their top-four rivals reduce the healthy cushion the Lilywhites had on them - leaving very little room for error from now on.

Team news

Dele Alli is set to return to the squad for the first time since he picked up a hamstring injury in the 2-1 victory over Fulham in January.

Kieran Trippier will be assessed ahead of the clash but Harry Winks remains a doubt due to a groin injury.

As for the Saints, Mario Lemina is getting closer to returning to the squad.

However, Danny Ings will not be risked after suffering a hamstring problem.

Pochettino banned from the sideline

Pochettino has said his two-game touchline ban is "unfair" following his confrontation with referee Mike Dean.

"I am in shock. I still think it's unfair. I can do nothing," he said.

The incident happened following Spurs' 2-1 defeat to Burnley in February and the FA have issued a punishment for the 46-year-old.

"I feel a bit sad with the punishment. I need to wait and see what they put on the letter and the reason to ban me with two games. That is unbelievable, no?"

"I think we are waiting after Wednesday [for] the letter from the FA but it's still not arrived," he said.

"I'm so curious to see why they decided to do what they did. The two-game ban is completely unfair and I want to see why and then talk a bit more."