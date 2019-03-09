Crystal Palace 1-2 Brighton: Knockaert's stunner earns Seagulls back-to-back wins

Brighton made it back to back wins for the first time since December and also secured the double of their bitter rivals, Crystal Palace with a 2-1 win against the Eagles.

Albion opened the scoring in the 19th minute, when Lewis Dunk’s clearance was misjudged by James Tomkins and it fell to Glenn Murray who hit an effort on the half-volley, which went into the bottom left corner of the net.

Palace levelled the game up in the 49th minute, when Andros Townsend was fouled by Davy Propper in the box and Luka Milivojevic stepped up and put his effort into the top right corner.

Brighton then went ahead again in superb fashion with just over 15 minutes to go, as Dale Stephens played the ball wide to Anthony Knockaert who cut inside and curled an effort into the top left corner.

Story of the game

Palace had the first effort of the game when Michy Batshuayi's shot was blocked and dribbled comfortably into the arms of Matthew Ryan.

Then Brighton took the lead with their first chance of the game, as Dunk’s clearance was misjudged by Tomkins and it fell to Murray who hit an effort on the half-volley, which went into the bottom left corner of the net.

Wilfred Zaha then had a great chance in the box when the ball broke to him, but Dunk threw himself in front of it to block the shot for a corner.

From the resulting corner Milivojevic corner was met by Tomkins at the front post and his flicked header was tipped onto his own bar by Ryan.

Palace levelled the game up in the 49th minute when Townsend was fouled by Propper in the box and Milivojevic stepped up and put his effort into the top right corner.

Brighton then went ahead in superb fashion with just over 15 minutes to go, as Stephens played the ball wide to Knockaert who cut inside and curled an effort into the top left corner.

Alireza Jahanbakhsh then went close after he took on Milivojevic and hit an effort which dipped just over the bar.

Takeaways from the game

There was plenty to take from the game from Brighton. The first was the performance it was a superb one from the Seagulls who have struggled on their travels, but it’s one that deserved a win.

The other positive was the finishes which were both superb. Murray’s opening goal was a great finish as he still had a lot to do when the ball fell to him.

Knockaert’s was a top draw strike and a contender for goal of the season, as when he cut inside many would have thought he wouldn’t have scored.

However, he hit it so well and it crashed off the inside of the post and into the net. Murray’s facial expression in the celebration described it all, with his hand over his mouth in shock.

The Eagles will have plenty to takeaway, the first is the spirit they showed to get back into the game just five minutes into the second half.

However they will be looking at being more clinical as if they had, Palace could have scored four or five goals.

Man of the match

It has to be Dale Stephens. The midfielder was terrific he made some great interceptions and tackles. However, it was also his calmness and choices on the ball.

Stephens ball for the Knockaert goal optimised this with a terrific Crossfield to pick out Knockaert and then it was topped by a top drawer finish from the Brighton winger.