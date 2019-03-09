Brendan Rodgers 'lucky' to work with Leicester City centurion Jamie Vardy

New Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers believes he is extremely fortunate to have striker Jamie Vardy under his tutelage.

The Northern Irishman took control of his first match at the King Power Stadium as Foxes' manager on Saturday and witnessed Vardy bag twice, the second of which was his 100th goal for the club, in a 3-1 victory over relegation-threatened Fulham. Rodgers waxed lyrical about Vardy's performance, especially after hitting such a momentous milestone.

'He's an incredible player'

Talking to LCFCTV following the victory, Rodgers said: "He’s an incredible player and I’m very lucky he’s here. I’m very happy he’s here, but it’s not just his striking.

"I think that defensively, I always like my central striker to be able to press and be tactically good.

“From this early period working with him, he’s tactically exceptional, I have to say. He understands what it is we’re trying to do. On top of that, he’s a real, real major threat in the game."

The brace against the Londoners took Vardy onto 12 Premier League goals for the season including five strikes in as many league games. He also chalked another assist, his fourth of the season, as he teed up Youri Tielemans for the opening goal of the game.

Rodgers highlighted that Vardy's awareness and creativity is also a major bonus for the Foxes. He said: "I think he showed in the first goal how unselfish he is as a player, a team player. He’s through on goal [going for] 100 goals, but he squares it and Youri gets his finish. I’m lucky he’s here.”

Bargain signing

Vardy, a £1million signing from Fleetwood Town in 2012, has gone on to enjoy an outstanding career at the King Power Stadium. He has scored some memorable strikes and spearheaded Leicester's title-winning campaign of 2015/16, whilst also claiming the record for scoring in 11 consecutive Premier League games.

It took him 262 appearances to score his 101 goals for the Foxes and in that time he has also managed to chalk-up 45 assists.