Leicester City vs Fulham Live Stream Score Commentary 2019
Live text commentary of Leicester City vs Fulham at the King Power Stadium.
Fulham have not lost to Leicester in the Premier League, drawing three and winning two of their five meetings.
The only side to pick up fewer points in their last eight matches than Leicester is Fulham who have only managed to pick up three.
However, striker Jamie Vardy will be available for the clash with Fulham after he was forced off with an injury in the defeat to Watford last Sunday.
The 27-year-old has only notched one goal since his arrival from Nice in the summer and that came back in August. Since then, he has divided opinion at Craven Cottage.
However, Parker believes he will prove himself soon stating via Football London: “Mika is a fantastic football player, who has got undoubted quality, and is probably just coming from another country in France, where all of a sudden this is a fast league, he is adapting, its quicker, and at times he would probably admit himself, it has been a bit quick for him. And at times he has struggled.
"But at times he has been world class, and he has shown glimpses and performances back to back to show how good a players he is, and I have no doubt that Mika given the right time and the right surroundings is a top class player.
"He is a world class footballer, and we need to manage him carefully and get him to where, and I have seen it every day, I have seen it for the last six months. We need to work with him.
“He’s working every day, like they all are. I am not just talking about Mika, I am talking about a whole bunch of lads. The boys who have been here for three years, this is new to them, this is new to Tom, new to Kev.
"These boys have not played in this division as well, and at times its been a real learning curve and an adjustment and I said last week, there is some quality in this squad for sure, and we just need to try to get the best out of them."
Rodgers has stated that he wants to improve the strike force but he has to make do with what he has at the moment until the end of the season.
Rodgers revealed via the Mail:
"I know where we need to improve, we don't have enough goals in the team, simple as that,
"There's not enough creativity but let's see how we can work and make it better. If we can't, we need to do something about it.
"Jamie is on 10 goals, the next one is Maddison on five. There's clearly an area we need to address. Wingers need to understand, no matter how young or old you are, that your job is simple — to create and score goals. If you work a season and score two goals as a winger, that's not good enough. It's about getting them more aggressive and pressing the game higher, to get more chances.
"When I went to Liverpool they'd scored 47 goals and within two years they were the first Liverpool team to score over 100 goals. Hopefully in time I can do the same here and create a really dynamic team. Speed, power, creativity."
Brendan Rodgers would've been disappointed with what he saw of his side at Vicarage Road but he knows what his team is capable of and they'll fancy their chances in front of their own fans this afternoon.
Fulham, on the other hand, have recently appointed Scott Parker in charge who was unfortunate to see his side lose 2-1 to Chelsea last week in his first game in charge. With Fulham looking doomed, it's going to take a miracle for them to stay up and they're going to need to start winning soon.