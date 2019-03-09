Manchester City vs Watford preview: can Hornets stun league leaders?

Manchester City face Watford at the Etihad Stadium as the final leg of their title marathon gets underway.

City come off the back of a narrow victory at the Vitality Stadium against AFC Bournemouth. Despite the visitors enjoying 82% of the possession and amassing 23 shots, a 55th-minute strike from Riyad Mahrez proved the only difference between the sides. Pep Guardiola described it as “one of the best performances we’ve ever played” as the Citizens coped with injuries to key players as they mustered the result.

Guardiola’s men currently sit top of the table with a point separating them from 2nd-placed Liverpool who face Burnley tomorrow, and City will be hoping to put pressure on the Reds with victory here.

Meanwhile, Watford had Andre Gray to thank for a crucial stoppage-time winner over Leicester City. Troy Deeney opened the scoring early on before Jamie Vardy equalised with 15 minutes left to play, however Gray popped up in the right place at the right time to secure victory for the Hornets and send Vicarage Road into jubilation.

Watford find themselves in a tussle for Europa League football next season, and an unlikely win over the champions would lift them level on points with Wolverhampton Wanderers who currently occupy the final qualification spot.

Previous meetings

The reverse fixture back in December saw City survive a late Hornets revival to edge the tie 2-1 at Vicarage Road. Leroy Sané opened the scoring shorty before half-time and Mahrez, who was sensational on the night, doubled the visitors’ advantage. Abdoulaye Doucouré pulled a goal back late on and Watford mounted a valiant attempt to even the scores, but the Citizens held strong to consign their opponents to a third consecutive league defeat.

Watford don’t usually look forward to facing City. The Manchester outfit have emerged victorious from the last nine meetings and have never lost to the Hornets in Premier League history. You’d have to go back as far as 1989 to find Watford’s last win in the encounter, which took place in the League Division Two, the equivalent of today’s Championship.

View from the dugout

Guardiola was full of praise for Watford in his pre-match press conference: “They have everything — incredibly organised, the manager is incredible with what he’s done. They have physically, quality one-on-one, they are strong in the air. They have a lot of points.”

However, the Spaniard insists victory over the Hornets is crucial and stressed the importance of home form as the title race intensifies: “It’s the last game for 21 days in the league, before the international break. Everything is closer, in terms of fewer games. It’s massively important to take our home points.

City have made hard work of securing results in recent times but are reaping the rewards nonetheless. While critics have accused the Citizens of cracking under the pressure of the battle to defend their title, Guardiola views it as a positive that his side are proving functional amid the undoubted flair and style they possess.

“All I can say is we played incredible in the last two months. Incredible. The amount of games we won and especially the last two or three weeks how well we played. Now we would like to continue in that way, but it’s not easy.

“This week we have three games in different competitions which allows us to go through or go out. Everything is close with Liverpool and nothing is going to change too much if you lose in regards of the title race, but other competitions are finals.”

Meanwhile, in the other dugout, Watford boss Gracia is pleased with the progress his side are making this season, and has accredited their recent spell of good fortune to a positive atmosphere in the dressing room.

“We are in a good moment but not only with results,” the 48-year old said. “What’s important is that the attitude and atmosphere we have in the team is good, with good or bad results. We are in a good moment, everyone available and with confidence. They need to play like they can do.

“The pressure is always inside us, inside ourselves. We don’t need reminding of how important these games are. We have very good professionals who are very demanding with themselves. I think this is the best moment we have."

Gracia also offered insight into his game-plan ahead of a stern test against the champions: “We have to do something to manage the game in the best way. They will have more possession, so we need to be ready and know how to counter-attack. You know they have high quality players, a very good squad and maybe you have to do perfect defensive work.

“You have to manage well your possession and create chances to score, but you have to do a very good defensive work. At the end, if you do it, then you have chances to get a good result.”

Team news

Kevin de Bruyne is out of contention having suffered a hamstring injury at Bournemouth last weekend. John Stones and Fernandinho will also be unable to feature, but Aymeric Laporte is in line for a return.

Sergio Agüero, who has a remarkable ten goals in six appearances against Watford, recently won Player of the Month for February and looks set to feature here.

Watford’s Kiko Femenía and Sebastian Prödl have returned to full fitness after lengthy spells on the sidelines, meaning Gracia now has no injury concerns to navigate.

Predicted XIs

Manchester City — Ederson; Walker, Kompany, Otamendi, Zinchenko; Gündogan, Bernardo Silva, David Silva; Sterling, Agüero, Mahrez.

Watford — Foster; Janmaat, Cathcart, Mariappa, Holebas; Doucouré, Capoue; Hughes, Pereyra; Deulofeu, Deeney.