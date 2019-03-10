As it happened: Hazard rescues late point for Chelsea against Wolves
Follow live commentary of this Premier League fixture between Chelsea and Wolves from 2:05pm.
Full Time - The result sees Wolves stay in 7th, whilst Chelsea miss the chance to close in on 3rd placed Tottenham.
Full Time - It's a tough one to take for Wolves who were only a couple of minutes from doing the double over Chelsea. They went ahead in the second half after Raul Jimenez' deflected shot looped into the net. Chelsea didn't play well so they will take a point in the end.
FULL TIME
It's all over here and Hazard's strike in the 90th minute gets Chelsea a point.
Goal - The corner is taken short by Willian, who lays it off to Hazard on the edge of the box and he smashes it into the bottom left hand corner.
GOOOOAAAAALLLL
90+2' Hazard equalises late on for Chelsea.
90+1' Loftus Cheek glides into the box but his shot deflects wide.
90' Four minutes of Added time
89' Wolves had a chance to counter attack but Neves pass is a poor one.
88' Raul Jimenez comes off after scoring again for Wolves. Adama Traore takes his place.
87' Willian strikes at goal but his shot is palmed behind by Patricio.
85' Five minutes left for Chelsea to find an equaliser.
Substitution
81' Jota comes off after another impressive display. Morgan Gibbs-White takes his place.
Yellow
79' Jota now in the book for elbowing Luiz.
Yellow
77' Rudiger gets a yellow for blocking off Jota
77' Willian takes the corner and Jimenez heads it behind. The second corner is straight into the hands of Patricio
76' Willian takes the free kick but it hits the wall and goes for a corner.
Yellow
75' Willy Boly goes into the book for fouling Loftus-Cheek and it's another dangerous free kick for Chelsea.
72' Willian takes the free kick but it doesn't beat the first man.
Substitution
71' Willian comes on in place of Jorginho.
71' Another dangerous free kick on the left hand side of the area for Chelsea.
70' 20 minutes to go and Chelsea are applying the pressure here.
70' Rudiger smashes one from 30 yards but it hits Moutinho and falls for Patricio.
Yellow
66' Romain Saiss goes into the book for a foul on Hazard.
61' Both Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Callum Hudson-Odoi have come on for Chelsea in place of Kovacic and Pedro.
60' How has that missed! A corner comes in and goes all the way through to Higuain but he can't squeeze it in.
Goal - Jota and Jimenez exchange passes from the half way line and Jota drives with the ball into the Chelsea box. He squares it to Jimenez who squeezes it in following a deflection.
GOOOAAAAALLLLLL!!!
55' Its 1-0 to Wolves!
54' Wolves try to counter attack down the left but Johnny can't beat Rudiger to the ball.
51' Luiz takes it but it hits the wall and goes for a corner.
50' Hazard takes on two men and is dragged down right on the edge of the penalty area. Great opportunity this for Chelsea.
48' Good pressure from Doherty wins Wolves a throw in well up the pitch.
46' Back underway in the second half. No subs from either side.
Half
Half Time - No real chances to report, only a half chance for Higuain. Wolves have looked solid at the back and Hazard has been quiet. Lets hope for a better second half.
Half Time
Well, that wasn't the best first half. 0-0 at the break.
45' One minute of stoppage time
44' Saiss just gets the ball ahead of Hazard in the penalty area. If he hadn't the Belgium winger would have been one on one.
43' Wolves had a chance to get in behind but Jota's pass is just slightly to close to David Luiz and he prevents it reaching Jimenez.
42' Jimenez wins Wolves a free kick as Emerson brings him down
40' Neves plays a delightful ball through to Jota, but the ball bounces up and hits his arm so a free kick is given.
39' Wolves are proving very difficult to break down, with 11 men behind the ball most of the time.
37' The resulting free kick is easily cleared.
Yellow
36' First yellow of the day goes to Doherty for hacking down Hazard on the left.
33' This game just hasn't got going. Kovacic tries to slide the ball into Hazard but his pass is over hit and it goes for a goal kick.
30' Higuain is found over the top by Jorginho but the Argentine is flagged offside.
26' Handball shouts from the Chelsea fans as Jimenez kicks the ball onto his arm.
25' Higuain gets in front of his man at the front post and gets on the end of Azpilicueta's cross but heads it wide.
23' Another corner for Chelsea, this time won by Azpilicueta and again it comes to nothing.
20' Doherty does well to track Pedro's run as Hazard tries to play him in.
19' Kante slides Higuain in down the right and his shot is put behind by Patricio for a corner. It comes to nothing
16' Not the most exciting start to this game but Chelsea are looking the most likely
14' Jorginho lifts a ball over the top of Pedro who tries an acrobatic effort but he completely misses the ball.
11' Higuain wins Chelsea their first corner after his shot is deflected behind.
10' Wolves finally get themselves a decent spell of possession
8' Kovacic tries to thread a ball through to Pedro but it runs through to Patricio.
6' Chelsea passing the ball around with confidence early on but not creating anything.
3' Kovacic strikes from outside the area but it hits a Wolves defender.
2' Quiet start here with Chelsea controlling the ball. The wind could cause problems for defenders today.
Kick Off
Chelsea get us underway
The two teams are out here at Stamford Bridge
Team News
Wolves: Patricio, Coady, Boly, Jonny, Doherty, Neves, Dendoncker, Saiss, Moutinho, Jota, Jimenez
Subs: Ruddy, Cavaleiro, Costa, Gibbs-White, Vinagre, Traore, Kilman
Team News
Chelsea: Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Luiz, Emerson, Jorginho, Kante, Kovacic, Pedro, Higuain, Hazard
Subs: Caballero, Barkley, Loftus-Cheek, Giroud, Hudson-Odoi, Willian, Christensen
Team News
Eden Hazard was one of the players rested during Chelsea's Europa league fixture. It is likely that he will return to the team along with N'golo Kante. Maurizio Sarri has no injury concerns.
Manager Nuno Espirito Santo has confirmed that Rui Patricio will return in goal for Wolves after he was rested during midweek. Ryan Bennett has picked up 10 yellow cards, so starts his two match ban. Romain Saiss is expected to take his place. There is no injury concerns for Wolves.
Last time they met
The last time these teams met, Wolves recovered from an early Ruben Loftus-Cheek goal to win 2-1. Second half goals from Raul Jimenez and Diogo Jota helped them seal a famous victory.
Recent Form
Chelsea have enjoyed a good run of form recently, winning four out of their last five and the one they didn't win they took all the way to penalties. A win today will see them go up to 4th place until the Arsenal vs Manchester United fixture later in the day.
Wolves have only won two out of their last five in their inconsistent season. A win here though would see them go three points clear of Watford in 7th place.
Last Time Out
Chelsea run out comfortable 3-0 winners in their last match in the Europa League against Dynamo Kyiv.
Two goals early on from Wolves also helped them ease to victory in their last game against Cardiff, thanks to goals from Diogo Jota and Raul Jimenez.
Welcome!
Hello and welcome to the live text commentary of Chelsea vs Wolves in the Premier League.