MLS Roundup: Gameweek 2

Game of the week

Portland Timbers were involved in the game of the week for the second successive weekend; however, this time for being on the end of a 4-1 demolition at the hands of Bob Bradley's LAFC.

Mark-Anthony Kaye opened the scoring for the hosts before Jeremy Ebobisse levelled for Portland just before the half hour mark.

However a goal just before half time from Christian Ramirez and second half strikes from Adama Diomande and Carlos Vela quickly took the game away from The Timbers, before Diego Chará's late dismissal rounded off a miserable afternoon for the Rose City side.

Minnesota, Seattle and Sporting KC record comfortable victories

Three second half goals, including a penalty and an own goal, saw Minnesota record back-to-back victories for the first time in MLS with a comfortable triumph over San Jose.

In Seattle, two goals in the first eight minutes from Kelvin Leerdam and Raúl Ruidíaz were enough for the Sounders to see off Colorado at CenturyLink Field.

Meanwhile, in Kansas, an Ilie Sánchez penalty and late Jack Elliott own goal either side of Marco Fabián penalty miss and red card saw Sporting KC overcome Philadelphia. The penalty save saw Sporting's Tim Melia improve his impressive penalty saving record; he has now saved 8 of the past 21 he has faced.

Atlanta continue to stutter whilst Cincinnati improve

Holders Atlanta United looked to be getting back on track after Josef Martínez's early strike gave them an early lead at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The home side dominated for much of the game but were made to pay for a host of missed chances when ex-Swansea City winger Roland Lamah scored with Cincinnati's first and only shot on target with just four minutes remaining.

LA Galaxy continue inconsistent form whilst Vancouver also struggle

The LA Galaxy revealed a statue of the legendary David Beckham during the week, and the Carson based outfit could have used some of his quality in a game in which they struggled to create many clear-cut chances.

Former Tottenham and Juventus defender Reto Ziegler opened the scoring with an early second half penalty before Bryan Acosta put the game beyond LA eight minutes later.

Vancouver also fell to defeat as former Manchester City youth prospect Albert Rusnák settled the contest for Real Salt Lake with a 21st minute penalty.

The result sees the Whitecaps fall to 11th place in the Western Conference, and puts them alongside San Jose and Philadelphia as the only sides yet to pick up a point after the first two match-days.