Frank Lampard urges Callum Hudson-Odoi to stay at Chelsea

Chelsea legend Frank Lampard believes Callum Hudson-Odoi 'needs to be doing everything he can' to stay at Stamford Bridge amid transfer speculation.

The teenager is one of England's hottest prospects and has impressed the Blues faithful so far this season in his 17 senior appearances.

Maurizio Sarri managed to hold onto the winger in January despite four attempted bids from Bayern Munich, as well as a transfer request from the player himself in an attempt to force a move away.

But current Derby County manager Lampard, who is Chelsea's all time top goalscorer, insists that the 18-year-old should stay West London club to continue his progress when speaking to TalkSport.



He said: “He needs to be doing everything to get in that team.

"Is he working hard and is he developing every day in training and trying to improve?

"I don’t know him that well but I’m sure that’s the standard at Chelsea he’s going by himself.

“Every minute he gets on the pitch he needs to be doing everything he can.

“I understand Chelsea fans want to see more of him and he has to do everything he can to give himself the chance of minutes."



'I'd Love Him To Stay'

Whilst talking with TalkSport, Lampard continued on the 18-year-old.

"I’d love him to stay at Chelsea.

"It’s a mad one because a young English player at Chelsea at that age then you really want him to sign that long-term contract.

“I hope it can be agreed that he can stay at Chelsea.”



The Situation

Despite stopping Bayern from capturing Hudson-Odoi, Chelsea still have concerns concerns over his long-term future with contractual agreements set to expire in the summer of 2020.

The England U19 player is yet to entirely convince Sarri, but after speaking with BBC Sport in January the Blues boss has vocalised his intentions and branded the youngster as the "future of English football".

Therefore, with Christian Pulisic's arrival at the end of the season, a FIFA transfer ban, the indefatigable Hazard rumours, and a Hudson-Odoi transfer saga, the Blues are in for an intriguing summer.