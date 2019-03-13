Bayern Munich vs Liverpool Preview: Klopp returns to Germany to reunite with his oldest and greatest enemy 

Liverpool face Bayern Munich on Wednesday night at the Allianz Arena in Germany with the second-leg of their last-16 clash currently sat on a knife edge following the 0-0 stalemate at Anfield.

Jürgen Klopp returns to Germany to take on his oldest and greatest enemy in the form of Bundesliga champions Munich.

The former Borussia Dortmund manager enjoyed one of Europe's greatest rivalries with the five-time European champions beating the club to two domestic German league triumphs winning the 2010/11 and 2011/12 Bundesliga titles.

Klopp's former foe Bayern snatched several of his Dortmund players during his time in Germany and also broke the clubs hearts in the 2013 Champions League final courtesy of a 93rd Arjen Robben winner at Wembley.

Last Time out

The latest instalment between the two European heavyweights is a tough one to call, with Liverpool having been held to a 0-0 draw in the first leg at Anfield, but by shutting out Bayern, they know an away goal means Bayern would then have to score twice to progress to the last eight should they open proceedings at the Allianz Arena.

However, the Red's record away from home in Europe is nothing short of abysmal, having lost all three of their group stage away games, including an embarrassing 2-0 defeat to Red Star Belgrade.

In fact, Liverpool's only goal in their three previous away Champions League games this campaign was a James Milner penalty against Paris Saint-Germain.

Klopp and his team have lost their last six European away matches away from Anfield and haven't won on the road in the competition since their 2-1 victory at the Etihad against Manchester City in the quarter-finals last season.

Also, since the stalemate on Merseyside, Bayern have won three in a row, scoring 12 goals in the process, to move back to the top of the Bundesliga - recovering from Dortmund's 10-point lead back in December, and are looking to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League for the eighth consecutive season, last failing at the round of 16 stage in 2010/11 against Inter Milan.

Team News

Liverpool were dealt a huge blow when midfielder Naby Keita did not travel with the 21-man squad that flew out to Germany. The Guinea international missed out with a minor injury which forced him to remain on Merseyside.

His time with RB Leipzig saw the £54 million signing from the Bundesliga r gather a taste for the way Bayern Munich play and his last match against the Bundesliga champions was a 2-1 victory with Leipzig where Keita played a part in both goals scoring and assisting the other.

Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold, who was taken off as a precaution during Sunday's win against Burnley, and midfielder Milner, who missed that match with a muscle problem, were both included in the travelling party and could potentially start in Munich.

The hosts meanwhile are without suspended duo Joshua Kimmich and Thomas Muller, while Arjen Robben (calf) and Corentin Tolisso (knee) are also missing.

Kingsley Coman is also a fitness doubt, meaning Franck Ribery will likely start in attack.

Klopp: It's 'mad' to think Liverpool Champions League exit would help title bid

Liverpool's title-chasing manager believes it is "mad" to suggest a Champions League exit could benefit the Reds bid for a first domestic title in 29 years.

Klopp's team currently sit just a point behind Manchester City in the Premier League with eight matches to go with many people believing Liverpool's manager will prioritise their illustrious title credentials as opposed to Europe's biggest cup competition.

"I don't think any other coach has to answer this question," said Klopp.

"It only happens if you're Liverpool manager and the pundits come from Manchester United."

The 51-year-old manager guided Liverpool to the Champions League final last season where they lost to 13-time holders Real Madrid.

However, former United defender Gary Neville recently suggested losing in Germany could do the Reds a "favour" in their attempts to win a first title in the Premier League era.

"They [pundits] talk constantly," added Klopp. "It doesn't mean they make more sense because of that. That's the problem.

"It is so easy to sit in an office or a studio and talk about things like that.

"We don't draw up a season and say the best way to go through it is to go out of all the cup competitions early.

"You do that and in that moment the same people go for you like mad.

"Now it is closer to the end of the season and it is allowed to go out of the Champions League without even trying to go through? That's really mad.

"I am not angry about it. It's just so mad that I constantly get confronted by it."