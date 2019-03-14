Five Chelsea players named in England U21 Squad

Chelsea have continued to showcase their excellence in developing young players of the highest quality.

A new addition to Boothroyd’s squad is 18-year-old Callum Hudson-Odoi. The Chelsea winger has been a key feature off the bench for Maurizio Sarri in recent weeks with notable appearances in the Europa League. Hudson-Odoi has recorded four-goal involvements in just 108 minutes over the Europa League campaign thus far.

Loan stars included

On-loan Aston Villa striker Tammy Abraham has also been selected by Boothroyd. Abraham has excelled under his time with Villa Assistant Manager and former Blues captain John Terry scoring 21 goals in 30 appearances. Tough fixtures against Poland and Germany means the 21-year-old will be under the microscope to lead the line.

Another Championship loanee from the Blues who has been selected is Jay Dasilva. The 20-year-old left back has featured 23 times this season for Bristol City, three of which have been in the FA Cup. DaSilva has proven his quality and has helped The Robins climb up to seventh in the Championship with just ten games remaining.

Central defender Fikayo Tomori has earnt a place in Boothroyd’s squad with consistent resolute performances for Frank Lampard’s Derby County. Tomori has appeared in 42 fixtures this season for Derby of which included the dramatic win over Manchester United in the Carabao Cup.

Boothroyd look abroad

The fifth Blues player to have been selected is central defender Jake Clarke-Salter. The 21-year-old centre half is on loan at Vitesse Arnhem and has currently made 29 appearances to date, four of which have been Europa League Qualifiers. Clarke-Salter was brought off at half time against NAC Breda due to a knee injury and consequently missed Vitesse’s recent tie to Feyernoord.

As the friendlies approach, Sarri will be reminded of Chelsea’s prodigies as the youngsters will look to impress.