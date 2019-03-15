The Warm Down: Chelsea thump Dynamo Kiev to reach Quarter Finals

Well, that was easy. Too easy for a knockout stage tie in the Europa League. If Maurizio Sarri had caused any concerns before the game they had all been forgotten with five goals and a clean sheet on the day, eight to nil overall, it was a comfortable trip to Kiev for the Blues.

This didn’t come as a surprise to see that Chelsea backed up their three-goal cushion in the home first leg. The second encounter was very much like the first, though Dynamo Kiev did manage to trouble Kepa Arrizabalaga’s goal this time.

Brilliant Giroud

Olivier Giroud continued to make his stamp on the competition with a perfect hat-trick.

That's now nine in nine appearances for the Blues forward, consolidating his Europa League top goal-scorer accolade ahead of Sevilla's Wissam Ben Yedder and Salzburg's Munas Dabbur, both are now eliminated after last night's results.

The first of the trio came inside five minutes as the Frenchman anticipated Ruben Loftus-Cheek’s flick-on from Willian’s corner to tap home.

It was another simple move for his second as Marcos Alonso whipped the ball into the box beyond the Dynamo defence, and provided the frontman with the simplest of tap ins after some superb movement.

Willian and Giroud continued to link-up well and the hat-trick goal was floated in by the former once again, and Chelsea’s No.18 powered his header beyond the reach of Dynamo goalkeeper Denys Boyko.

However, unfortunately for Giroud, with it being such a comfortable victory it’s unlikely that this will alter Sarri’s plans with Gonzalo Higuain set to return and start against Everton on Sunday after missing the trip through illness.

No Hazard, no problem

Chelsea didn’t have to break stride. Not once.

Dynamo struggled to gain any sort of foothold in the game and the Blues scored five with ease.

Sarri looked to keep Eden Hazard ready for a top-four push with this game already won. The home side’s back four had already been exploited by Giroud, Alonso and Callum Hudson-Odoi, so there was no need for the Belgian to be introduced.

Chelsea have a serious chance to acquire a spot within the Champions League places and with nine games to go, Sarri will want to keep his key man fit to achieve this.

Dynamo actually tested Kepa

Dynamo failed to produce a shot on target during the reverse fixture at Stamford Bridge, but they did manage to force Kepa into action.

It took 138 minutes of football to record the Ukrainian side's first shot on target over the two legs, Denys Harmash shot speculatively into the Blues 'keeper's arms.

Serhiy Sydorchuk, on the other hand, caused some real issues when he forced the Spaniard into a reaction stop. The midfielder had an opportunity on the rebound to get one back for his side, but as the ball was swept goalwards, vitally for Chelsea, the post intervened.

Significance of the result

The Blues now find themselves in the last eight of the competition alongside Arsenal, Napoli, Villarreal, Benfica, Valencia, Frankfurt and Slavia Prague.

It's the latter who Chelsea will face in the quarter-final, in what could be considered the simplest route through to the final with an encounter with either Frankfurt or Benfica in the semi-final stage, if Chelsea progress.

Slavia Prague, however, stunned five-time Europa League winners Sevilla, courtesy of an Ibrahim Traore 119th minute goal, so Chelsea mustn't think too far ahead.