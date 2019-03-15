Burnley vs Leicester City Preview: Foxes aiming for first away win under Rodgers

Leicester City make the trip to Turf Moor to face Burnley in the Premier League as they look to earn a first away win under Brendan Rodgers.

The Foxes come into the game after beating Fulham 3-1 at home, with Jamie Vardy notching his 100th goal for the club.

The hosts enter the game following a 4-2 defeat at the hands of Liverpool and will be looking to immediately recover from that result.

A win for Leicester could lift them up to 9th in the table, leaving them three points behind 7th place Wolverhampton Wanderers, while a win for Burnley could open up a much needed gap between them and the drop zone.

Key Battle

Harvey Barnes has been the spark in Leicester's attack ever since he got recalled from West Bromwich Albion in January. His link up play has been seamless and is starting to contribute in terms of assists, but that first goal still eludes the young winger.

James Tarkowski is tasked with the job of preventing the Foxes forward from notching his first goal as part of what he hopes will be a defensively sound back line.

The Burnley defender will be looking to deny any space in behind for Barnes to exploit and to not give him a clear shooting opportunity in hopes of keeping a clean sheet.

Previous meeting

The last meeting between the sides ended in a bore-draw in what was an extremely emotional encounter.

The game was the first at the King Power Stadium since the helicopter crash that took the lives of Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and four others.

That game will likely not be remembered for the football, but for the moving tributes as the city of Leicester commemorated the victims of that fateful night.

Embed from Getty Images

Team news

Neither side have fresh injury concerns from their last matches and could both name unchanged sides.

Marc Albrighton and Daniel Amartey both remain on the side lines for Leicester while Matty James is also unlikely to feature for the rest of the season.

Aaron Lennon is still recovering from knee surgery for the Clarets, while Steven Defour most likely remains out for the rest of the season.

Predicted Line-ups

Burnley: Heaton; Bardsley, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Gudmundsson, Westwood, Cork, McNeil; Barnes Wood

Leicester: Schmeichel, Ricardo, Evans, Maguire, Chilwell; N'Didi, Tielemans; Barnes, Maddison, Gray; Vardy

Managers' comments

Sean Dyche has spoken about his side's resurgence this season in his pre-match press conference.

He stated: "Where we were to where we are now is a big shift from earlier in the season and you'd take it all day. We've stuck in 18 points since Christmas. We've got more to come I think - we've got to have more to come."

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers was full of praise of his opposite number in his pre-match press conference.

"I think Sean's done an outstanding job," said Rodgers. "Great credit to the club as well, because when they got relegated a few years back they stuck with him.

He added "Last year they had really good success and qualified for European football. In my experiences of going through a qualification phase, it can be very difficult, because you've got to come back in the middle of June.

Then if you don't qualify for Europe, it can start your season on a real downer. That's probably what happened, but I think Sean has shown the quality of his management."