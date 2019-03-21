UEFA Women's Champions League: Slavia Prague 1-1 Bayern Munich

A commanding showing from Slavia Prague has left the qualification discourse open as the Czech side held Bayern Munich to a 1-1 draw in the first leg of the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-finals, in the Sinobo Stadium.

The game was played in front of a crowd of 6,800 people - a new Czech record in this competition. Another testament to the growth of women's football across Europe.

Bayern make pressure count

As expected, Bayern dictated proceedings throughout the game but despite dominating territory for most of the game, they failed to break down their opponents and it did not create goal-scoring opportunities as much as one would have expected from the Bundesliga side.

The home side shaped itself into a conservative 4-5-1 with Kateřina Svitková, Czech player of the year in 2018 and Petra Divišová, whose presence was in doubt prior the game deployed in the starting XI.

On the other hand, Bayern Munich were at full strength and they made their intentions clear when inside eight minute, Lineth Beerensteyn had a close-range effort just to be denied by inches after Lina Magull had seen a previous being blocked by Slavia goalkeeper.

A lot of technical mistakes may have been costly for Bayern as they were lacking precision in the third. Another chance came on the 22 minute when Barbora Votíková produced a wonderful save on a Kathrin Hendrich's header as both teams ended the first half in a goalless stalemate.

Nonetheless, Bayern managed to make their pressure count when Fridolina Rolfö, minutes after entering the field, capitalised on a Magull cross to send the ball into empty net as the Germans now looked in control of the tie.

Wonder goal leaves it open

Despite going one-goal down, the Czech were still alive in this game and on minute 73 they managed to level terms with a wonder goal from Svitková.

The latter received the ball in the middle of the park and let fly a long-range shot from 40 meters which went past Bayern's custodian amid the delight of the home crowd.

Having failed to maintain their lead, Bayern started to pile pressure on their opponents and they could have forged ahead once again through Kristin Demann and Mandy Islacker but they could not convert their chances into goal as Slavia held on for an impressive scoreline.