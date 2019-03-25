Toppserien week 1 review: Norwegian league kicks off in subdued fashion

Røa lead Toppserien after their win over Sandviken with LSK, Klepp and Vålerenga sat in second after one-goal wins over Kolbotn, Avaldsnes and Stabæk. Lyn, Fart, Trondheims-Ørn and Arna-Bjørnar make up the middle of the pack after their scoreless draws as the league started back up in Norway this weekend.

Looking to put the memories of a disappointing 2018 season to bed, Avaldsnes looked a little more like their old selves against the Tractor Girls, the visitors doing well to test Lindsey Harris early in the match. The hosts, who had looked dangerous through Elisabeth Terland claimed the first and only goal late in the first half when the teenager side-footed the ball beyond the reach of Line Johansen. Despite a number of chances for both, neither side could find the back of the net with both looking to be in strong form this year.

Meryll Abrahamsen claimed the first goal of the 2019 Toppserien season as she fired LSK ahead with a fine free kick after just nine minutes against at LSK-Hallen. Not favourites in the match but standing up well to the pressure, Kolbton equalised ten minutes before the break when returning striker, Isabell Herlovsen netted her first for the club in 113 months. Taking an unexpected lead on the stroke of half time through Nora Eide Lie, the visitors extended their lead after the break as Herlovsen got her second of the match when she found the bottom left corner.

Looking like they were about to surrender their first points of the season, LSK found two goals in as many minutes late in the day to bring themselves back into the game. First, Guro Reiten turned Aurora Mikalsen’s parry home at the far post before Emilie Haavi curled the ball under the bar from the top of the box. With the match hanging in the balance, the hosts won a penalty in the last minute of regulation time for a trip in the box, Reiten calm to slot the ball into the bottom left from 12-yards and scoop all three points.

Two teams likely to struggle this season, Lyn and Fart have at least gotten their first points of the campaign on the board after an open draw. With both sides more concerned with shooting from range rather that working a clear opening in the box, the match was a stilted one for large parts, the better chances falling to the hosts when they managed to break into the box and reduce the distance between themselves and Lene Lauve’s goal.

Boosted with a number of signings over the winter, Sandviken failed to hit the ground running for the new season, falling to unfancied Røa. With the hosts refusing their better chances, the Dynamite Girls used the ball wisely when they had it, Ragne Svastuen’s well timed run in behind the defence and skip around Nora Gjøen just before the hour enough for the opener. Keeping Kirvil Odden busy on their hunt for an equaliser, the Bergen side failed to really spark into life, having left themselves exposed as they pushed higher up in stoppage time, allowing Synne Jensen to chip home the second at the death.

Forced to play in the falling snow, it was Ørn who likely benefited from the poor conditions, the hosts on the backfoot but their opposition unable to make their pressure count. With a team that had taken it fair share of hits over the winter transfer window, Arna failed to produce their best, working Kristine Nøstmo throughout but unable to wrestle the clean sheet away from the experienced goalkeeper.

Having signed with VIF from Sandviken over the winter, Ajara Nchout wasted little time in opening her Toppserien account for her new team, the Cameroonian international claiming the only goal of the game at the Intility Arena. The team on top from the outset, it was a lack of polish that was leaving Vålerenga undone; Ingrid Hjelmseth one of the busiest players on the pitch to a match to all that was sent her away until Nchout blasted the ball between the goalkeeper and her near post on the hour.