Andreas Christensen denied move amid Chelsea transfer embargo

FIFA handed Chelsea a transfer ban across the next two-windows after they breached their rules on signing players under the age of 18.



With the daunting prospect of no new signings arriving at Stamford Bridge, the Blues will batten down the hatches to keep what they already have.



One of these being Andreas Christensen, who has already voiced his frustration about the lack of game time he has received this season. His exasperation may increase in the likelihood he must remain in London.



Christensen, who has only made three Premier League appearances this campaign, told Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet, "The messages we've got are that Chelsea can't appeal the case and therefore want to keep all the players.



"The situation I have ended up in has been very difficult to accept."

Blues battling the ban

Chelsea, on the other hand, have not given up the fight, with FIFA confirming they will hear the clubs appeal on April 11th.

Even if the plea is turned away, Chelsea will hope they're given enough time to visit the Court of Arbitration to freeze the ban, allowing the possibility of additions to the squad during the summer.



Nothing is set in stone, and this uncertainty for players like Christensen has become a major concern.

Sorry for the Scandinavian

After joining Chelsea's youth set up in 2012, the Danish international impressed throughout the system before breaking into the seniors two years later.



A fantastic spell in Germany ensued with Borussia Monchengladbach, playing 82 times whilst helping them qualify for the Champions League, earning Gladbach's Player of the Season vote in the process.

Antonio Conte handed Christensen his Chelsea chance, playing the centre-back on 40 occasions during the 2017/18 season, which was the last of the Italian's reign as manager. On the flip side, the Dane was awarded their Young Player of the Year.



Now under Maurizio Sarri management, the defender has been frozen out of league action, selected primarily in Europe where he has featured in all 10 of Chelsea's Europa League fixtures.



"I have tried to show myself on the training track, but it is difficult because it is limited how much we train with all the matches the team is going to play", the centre back admitted.



"Now I have played the matches in the Europa League and hope it will continue as long as we are in the tournament."

Conceded to cup competitions, Christensen had started every Carabao Cup game until the second leg of the semi-final against Tottenham Hotspur, missing out on the consequent final loss to Manchester City as well.

If he were to be secluded from a Europa League finale also, which Chelsea are favourites to reach, a voice of irritation may swiftly turn to that of anger from the mild-mannered 22-year-old.