Ross Barkley feels his decision to join Chelsea is justified.

The midfielder joined Chelsea last year in the 2018 January transfer window for just £15 million.

The move to the Blues meant that Barkley received some criticism from Everton fans, many of which questioned whether the 25-year-old would be able to take his trade to the next level.

Chelsea’s number eight has proved to become a growing feature in Maurizio Sarri’s side, making 40 appearances with 10 goal contributions.

Fulfilling his potential

Prior to switching Goodison Park for Stamford Bridge, Barkley’s last international appearance came against Australia in 2016. With game time, trust and hard work, the English midfielder has hit a rich vein of form appearing in five of England’s last six fixtures.

Barkley spoke to Sky Sports on how he has challenged himself. “Since I made the move it was good to challenge myself and win trophies and to improve as a player,” said the Chelsea midfielder.

“I've changed compared to when I was 18, 19 or 20. My diet is much better. My approach to games is much better and I am going into them with the right preparation and I am more relaxed, rather than think about things too much."

Barkley responded," “Yes, exactly,” when asked if he needed the move to help his career.

“I am away from my family and down in London by myself. I am in a totally different environment from Liverpool. I miss being with my family, it is totally different. It is how I am maturing as a person and a player. It is good."

Becoming an England regular

Chelsea’s number eight impressed off the bench in England’s recent 5-0 demolition of Czech Republic at Wembley.

Barkley also started in the Three Lions’ 5-1 victory over Montenegro, contributing to two goals and two assists over the international break.

"It was my best performance for England. I came up with the two goals and had a hand in a couple of the goals - but I felt I could have played better.

"We can all improve. We are not in the game to accept where we are at. We have to improve at club level - and at international level, there is a lot of room for improvement,” said Barkley.

The English playmaker has shown his qualities on the pitch – self-confidence playing a great factor.

"I never thought I would not play for my country. We all go through difficult spells. But I am just believing in myself now and having confidence.”

Barkley has also seen the young talent coming through the ranks at England, one, in particular, Callum Hudson Odoi.

“You see how the young players have performed and how good they are - Declan Rice, Jadon Sancho and Callum Hudson-Odoi. They were frightening in training. It's great to be part of it."

Chelsea internationals will soon be returning to Cobham Training Ground ahead of Sunday’s clash away to Cardiff. Sarri will be hoping Barkley can continue to perform as a tough battle for top four looms.