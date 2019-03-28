Opinion: Where can Arsenal's top four spot be won and lost?

As we head toward the end of the season, Arsenal find themselves in with a chance of securing Champions League football via a top-four finish.

The Gunners are also still in the Europa League, after being handed a tricky tie against Serie A side Napoli. It remains to be seen whether fighting on two fronts may affect Arsenal’s fortunes, but with no big six side to play in their remaining eight games, the north Londoners could bring back Champions League football to the Emirates next season.

Away day blues

Arsenal’s away form could be cause for concern, having only won five times on the road so far his season.

Five of Arsenal’s remaining league fixtures are away from home, including visits to Watford and Wolves - two grounds where the Gunners could potentially come unstuck. Arsenal were beaten 2-1 at Vicarage Road back in October 2017, in the aftermath of the game Troy Deeney infamously questioned their solidarity, claiming Arsenal lacked “cojones.”

Wolves also represent a difficult obstacle in Arsenal’s top four challenge, the newly promoted side have taken points from the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea in the league, and also boast FA Cup victories against Liverpool and Manchester United on home soil.

Despite it being Wolves’ first season in the Premier League since 2012, the Midlands club have surpassed expectations and could secure a Europa League place.

Another potentially decisive game could be against Leicester on the 29th of April. The Gunners have a good record at the King Power Stadium but were defeated last season after an early red card for Konstantinos Mavropanos.

With new boss Brendan Rodgers now at the helm, the Foxes could offer a different threat to that of previous manager Claude Puel - who was largely criticised for his perceived negative style of football.

If Unai Emery’s men are to finish in the top four, improving away performances must be prioritised.

Home comforts, an upturn in form

At home, Arsenal have been remarkably consistent, winning 13 games, drawing two and losing just one against champions Man City. Of Arsenal’s final eight leagues games, three are at the Emirates Stadium against Newcastle, Crystal Palace and Brighton, it wouldn’t be an overstatement to suggest those are three games that Arsenal should be looking to win.

Going forward, Arsenal have the firepower to beat most teams. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette have contributed to 29 goals and 11 assists, a healthy return for a striking duo who enjoy a great relationship on and indeed off the pitch. Forgotten man Henrikh Mkhitaryan has also impressed with recent displays, scoring two and assisting three in his previous five games.

In defence, the partnership of Laurent Koscielny and Sokratis has shown promise. Koscielny has returned from a long term Achilles injury and is seemingly back to his best, whereas Sokratis has arguably been Arsenal’s standout defender all season. The aforementioned pairing will be required to come to the fore for their side as the Gunners look to conquer some challenging away days.

Arsenal remaining league fixtures;

Newcastle (H), Everton (A), Watford (A), Crystal Palace (H), Wolves (A), Leicester (A), Brighton (H), Burnley (A)