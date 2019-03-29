Hughton not looking for his Brighton team to get complacent 

Brighton manager, Chris Hughton is not looking for his side to get complacent with the FA Cup coming up the following week.

The Seagulls take on Southampton in a vital game in the Premier League, but Hughton is warning about not letting his side take their eye off the ball: “Well it’s a big thing, it’s a lot of game and we will be reliant on players being available and at this moment in time going into this period with only Pascal Gross that is not available.

“I say that but Florin Andone we will make a decision on, so that will play an important part and I think to the regards of managing it, it is very much about taking one game at a time as we cant afford to start thinking of games in two or three games time or picking out specific games where we feel we have got a better chance of getting something from.

“It’s really about the management of one game and getting through that and not picking up injuries and addressing the next, as apart from the semi-final every other game will give us a chance to get points, however difficult they are on paper."

Hughton on team news

The Brighton manager gave an update on his squad ahead of the Southampton game: “Well from internationals everyone has come back okay, the two that in-effect haven’t been training Gross and Andone.

"Florin trained Thursday and Gross didn’t, so will not be available. Andone we will make a decision on, but he did train.

“Davy Propper is fine, the right thing was done after the first game he played and he felt it, but no he is fine.”

Training was good for players who have had little game time

Despite the international break not coming at a great time in terms of Brighton having won three games on the spin in all competitions prior to it, Hughton felt it was a good break: “It’s normal to have a few days away recovery and certainly the ones that I suppose you call the European lads went home for a few days, a different environment, in what has been a hectic time and will be an even more hectic time.

“But also training for those that haven’t been playing regular it was an opportunity to step up their minutes on the training pitch and the intensities, so it’s generally a good week’s training and recovery and ability to switch off a little bit.”