Mathew Ryan: Seagulls were punished for their mistakes

Brighton and Hove Albion goalkeeper, Matthew Ryan feels that if Albion keep making mistakes they will get punished towards the end of the season.

The Seagulls lost 1-0 to Southampton at home, after a mistake on the ball from Yves Bissouma and Ryan talked about how they need to cut that out.

The Australian shot-stopper said after the game: “I mean the way in which we have conceded goals. I can remember off the top of my head four or five goals where we have turned the ball over cheaply been left exposed and then been punished as a result.

"When you are doing that to yourself at this level making those mistakes yourself you get punished.

“On the ones we don’t get punished we put ourselves on the back foot in being wide open and the opposition teams hitting us and we have got to get better in those aspects otherwise you find yourselves in situations like today where you don’t get what you should have got in terms of a result.”

Brighton didn't create enough

The home side only managed one shot on target in the whole game which came in the 85th minute from substitute, Jurgen Locadia.

The Australian goalkeeper felt that his side didn’t create enough from the game. He added: “I just don’t think we created enough here at home. I don’t think we were aggressive enough, got on the front foot enough or took the game to them.

“It was a game that was in the balance but for that one moment, which went their, way unfortunately.”

Embed from Getty Images

Seagulls didn't threaten until they conceded

Albion only started to threaten after they conceded, but Ryan doesn’t think this was a major factor in why Brighton started threatening: “I don’t know if it was going behind that did that, the Huddersfield game at home was similar it was a cagey opening and then we had a goal in the second half, so I’m not sure if going a goal behind was the determining factor with that.

But there is two teams at the end of the day and if it was easy for one team to be on the attack constantly it’s almost unheard of bar Manchester City and teams like this.

"But obviously that’s what we want to do, take advantage of being here at home and be on the front foot and take the game to them, but the opposition come here with a game plan as well and I guess it worked for them today.”