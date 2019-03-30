Lampard tips Tomori to be a star

Fikayo Tomori, the current Chelsea loanee, was brought to Derby by the Blues legend that is Frank Lampard as he took over the helm at Pride Park this season.

Lampard has led the Rams right among the Championship playoff pack during his first managerial role, with a youthful sheen to his squad.



Tomori has been heavily involved in this rejuvenated look, favoured by his boss after making a mammoth 44 appearances in all competitions.

Chelsea will be watching with a keen eye over at the Midlands, especially after their transfer ban will seriously limit the option of signing new players, restricted to recalling their long list of loanees.



"Well, its Chelsea's call. Of course you're worried they’ll go back to Chelsea because they’re doing so well, that’s a fact,", Lampard admitted to VAVEL on his player with ties to the London side. "Of course you're worried they’ll go back to Chelsea because they’re doing so well, that’s a fact.

"Their job was to come here and do well for us, my job was to get the best out of them and send them back as better players."



Derby had just demolished Rotherham United 6-1 at home and Lampard picked out of his defender, despite the amount goals lumped in at the other end.



"Tomori is a special case, the way he played today in the first half particularly, in terms of young English centre-backs, where his career can go when he performs like that, he could go to the top.

"It's not my job to pick England squads, far from it, but the type of performance he showed today was brilliant."

Mount made of more

Another acquisition of Lampard during the summer was Chelsea starlet Mason Mount, who like Tomori, has seriously impressed during his short Derby tenure.

Featuring 33 times for super Frank and scoring on seven occasions, Mount has made a name for himself whilst on loan, Lampard believing he has only just scratched the surface of his ability.

"I think there's more to come, they’re so young. Mason particularly, they’re so young. They’re still in that development stage."

English enigmas

England are beginning to be recognised for their development of young, emerging talent across the age ranges. Tomori and Mount are both part of this current crop that has demonstrated such success on the international stage.

Mount made Gareth Southgate's senior England squad last October, whereas Tomori is set to travel to the UEFA European U21 Championships in Italy next summer.

Neither of these achievements would be possible without their dedication to becoming the best, a trait their current manager has marvelled at.



"What I do love about both of them is there attitude to improve and be young top players to go up that ladder quickly is great, which is what defines them and why they’ve been so outstanding," spoke Lampard, highlighting why the pair are destined for a bright future.

