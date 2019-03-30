(Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
Hornets don't have the sting to punish United's solid defence (2-1)
Live text commentary of Man United vs Watford in the Premier League. Kick off is set for 3:00pm GMT.
Hard done by
Watford who have been on a brilliant run, slip down to ninth following Leicester's win over Bournemouth. However, they will be glad of Wolves' loss to Burnley, as their European dreams are still alive.
Undeserved
That win felt very much as though it was snatched away from Watford. I'm sure Ole won't mind as his side pass Arsenal, and into fourth... for now.
FULL TIME! 2-1!
90+4' In a no way comfortable fashion, United have come away with three points here.
90+4' That will be all there is at Old Trafford. Jones has been fouled in the box. Free kick for Manchester United.
ADDED TIME
90' There will be three minutes for United to hang on.
GOAL FOR WATFORD! 2-1!
89' Doucoure pulls a goal back for Watford! That's nothing less than what they deserve. United's tough to beat defence has finally been broken down. A beautiful finish from the midfielder puts only one goal between the two sides.
83' I really don't know how United are winning this game. All the action is still taking place in their own half.
YELLOW CARD
81' Masina is booked for bringing down Rashford.
SUB FOR WATFORD
80' In hopes he will bring it, Success comes in to the game, in the place of booked Will Hughes.
SUB FOR UTD
76' Goalscorer Anthony Martial now makes way for Marcos Rojo. Looks like the job is done here at Old Trafford, it's just a matter of holding out for the three points.
SUB FOR WATFORD
74' Lively winger Deulofeu is replaced by Andre Gray.
GOAL FOR UTD! 2-0!
73' Completely against the run of play the hosts have scored. Martial manages to scoop the ball over the scrambling defenders after getting his body in between the ball and Ben Foster. 2-0.
67' Watford are still pushing for an equaliser. Deulofeu's free kick is floated into the box, but the clearance fell to Capoue who has a wild effort that flies way wide.
SUBS FOR MAN UTD
63' Mata and Herrera make way for Lingard and Pereira. Ole must have a trick up his sleeve in terms of looking for a second.
60' It's still Watford who look more like scoring. Ole certainly isn't being given an easy three points for his first permanent game in charge.
SUB FOR WATFORD
56' Watford replace Janmaat with Femenia.
50' Man United are still playing as they were in the first half. Very much looking to attack on the break.
SECOND HALF
46' The two teams are back out, can United capitalise on their one goal lead? Or will Watford start as they did in the first half?
HALF TIME
45+3' The half ends 1-0. Watford are playing fairly well but United are looking very dangerous on the counter attack.
ADDED TIME
45' There will be three minutes added on.
38' Another chance for United as a well worked passing move ends up at Martial's feet. However, he tries one more final through ball but it was too ambitious and it goes out for a goal kick.
36' Deulofeu is receiving treatment on the field. He should be alright though, it doesn't look like anything serious, just a knock on the nose.
CHANCE
33' Martial fails to make the most of an awful touch from the Watford defender. He fires his shot straight at Ben Foster.
31' Watford are looking to reply instantly. Deulofeu can't quite squeeze himself past Phil Jones, who denies him and puts it out for a throw in.
GOAL FOR MAN UTD! 1-0!
28' They may not have got their penalty, but Marcus Rashford capitalises on a lovely ball through from Luke Shaw. The Englishman slots very calmly past an on rushing Ben Foster. 1-0.
PENALTY! NOT GIVEN!
27' An absolute non penalty not given by referee Stuart Atwell. Definitely a dive from Anthony Martial.
CHANCE
20' Janmaat floats another ball over towards Deeney who calmy chests it down to Hughes. The midfielder then sets up Pereyra who tamely places the ball into De Gea's arms.
YELLOW CARD
18' Will Hughes is the first man in the book following a challenge on a breaking Paul Pogba.
17' The hosts are still struggling to get a foot hold in this game, Watford are still the stronger side.
15' Ashley Young found himself in plenty of space deep on the right wing and tries to whip a ball across the box. However, the delivery doesn't have the same quality as Janmaat's a few minutes earlier and misses everyone.
CHANCE
12' Janmaat makes his way down the right hand side and floats a ball towards the back post. Troy Deeney rises to the delivery and heads it across goal. David De Gea makes a great diving save to push the ball away, but injures himself in the process.
9' A counter attack from United, finds itself with Marcus Rashford through on goal but Kabasele makes his way back to make a sliding challenge. Ole's men have a corner.
CHANCE
5' The home side still can't get out of their half. Doucoure has had the first chance of the game. All he had to do was bend it in to the far right corner but he drags his shot wide of the left hand post.
3' It's Watford who have started the most positive. United are sitting back slightly.
KICK OFF
1' We're underway at Old Trafford.
WATFORD LINE UP
Starting XI: Foster, Janmaat, Britos, Kabasele, Masina, Capoue, Hughes, Doucoure, Pereyra, Deulofeu, Deeney
Subs: Gomes, Success, Cathcart, Gray, Quina, Femenia, Holebas
MANCHESTER UNITED LINE UP
Starting XI: De Gea, Young, Smalling, Jones, Shaw, Herrera, Matic, Pogba, Mata, Martial, Rashford
Subs: Romero, Lukaku, Lingard, Pereira, Rojo, Fred, Dalot
Players to watch
For obvious reasons French powerhouse Paul Pogba will be one expected to perform this afternoon as eight of his 11 goals have come at Old Trafford this season.
In the opposite corner, you will be wanting to keep an eye on winger, Gerard Deulofeu. The Spaniard has now scored four goals and assisted another two in his last four Premier League appearances.
Hard to handle Hornets
This may have gone under the radar to the most of us, but Watford have been mounting quite a charge at a European spot. They currently sit in eighth and only one point away from Wolves in seventh. The Hornets haven't lost two consecutive games since early December, and they have only lost twice in their last seven competitive matches. Even the two losses were against the two top teams in the country - Manchester City and Liverpool.
A record they won't want
United have never lost three games on the bounce in the Premier League. However, this is the reality that faces them this afternoon. The chances of this record being broken is fairly slim though considering they have only lost once at home this season. Ole will be confident of picking up three points in the hope of gaining momentum ahead of games against rivals Manchester City and Chelsea.
No excuses
With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer being announced as the new permanent manager of Manchester United, he will be hoping to pick up where he left off before the international break. If he is to drop points, he will have no excuses. Only 19 of his 25 man squad featured for their respective countries, meaning they should be well rested ahead of this one.
Last time these two met
Back in September, back in the dark days of the Mourinho era; These two sides battled in a three goal game that United came out on top of. Two first half goals from Romelu Lukaku and Chris Smalling, were enough to keep out Andre Gray's second half come back out.
Welcome
Hello, I'm Will Laing and welcome to VAVEL UK's live commentary of Saturday's 3:00pm kick-off between Manchester United and Watford. With only hours to go until we get under way, I will be revealing everything there is to know about today's 3 o'clock match-up.